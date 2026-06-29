Evict Carpenter Bees From Your Fence Or Deck With An Expert-Recommended DIY Solution

Homeowners' reactions to carpenter bees might seem puzzling at first. While a carpenter bee might occasionally take a run at a person near an active nest in a sort of "dive-bombing" action that's all too familiar to some, they don't generally sting. (The males can't, and the females must be strongly provoked.) They are a solitary species that, unlike social wasps and bees, won't swarm or attack en masse. You might have even created a garden to attract bees. The true danger of the carpenter bee lies in its name: In the right circumstances, they'll blithely demolish wooden structures in and around your home. Fortunately, there are expert-recommended ways of dealing with carpenter bees, including DIY methods like using insecticidal powders and sealing or painting wood.

Hunker spoke exclusively with Josh Petro, Operations Manager at Truly Nolen Pest Control in Sarasota, FL, about how to effectively deal with carpenter bees, and he started by elaborating on the risks these otherwise-beneficial insects represent for homeowners. "Carpenter bees can damage wood decks, fences, railings, and similar outdoor structures, although the severity varies," Petro said. While they are, on average, less destructive than termites, Petro explained that the problem with carpenter bees is cumulative. "Multiple nests can weaken small structural members over time." The bees create 10-foot-long "galleries" in untreated wood, often also weakening porches, balconies, and steps. These not only lessen the amount of material present, but are also highways for water ingress and decay. And when multiple generations of bees burrow into a single board, the problem can become dire, causing warping and eventual structural failure.