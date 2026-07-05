Skip Baskets: This Dollar Tree DIY Turns Drawers Into Beautiful Faux Book Storage Bins

If your "To Be Read" list is longer than your "To Do" list and you're a top contributor on Goodreads, your inner bibliophile will absolutely love this DIY storage container. It comes from the creator behind The Daily DIYer, and each organizer looks like an adorable book resting on your shelf. Even better, the structure of the faux book is an Essentials Clear Plastic Organizer Drawer from Dollar Tree — that means each book framework costs just $1.50. And at roughly 5 inches by 5 inches by 1.75 inches, the container fits neatly on most shelves, mantels, or tabletops without taking up too much space. They're much slimmer than bulky baskets.

The book design from the original is available as a free printable, so you can create a whole library full of these bookish storage containers for very little. You simply print it off, glue it to the container, and trim the excess. Of course, you can personalize the books with your own materials. Or, design a custom cover on Canva to print and glue to the plastic bin. Creating your own version lets you choose your favorite book titles or incorporate family members' names or inside jokes into the made-up books you display.

Imagine sprinkling these small storage containers throughout your book collection to hold your highlighters, sticky notes, fine-tip pens, page flags, and other book-annotation supplies. Or, use them to hide your remotes, charging cords, or other small items. They even make creative office storage ideas to declutter your workspace.