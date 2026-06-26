7 Tile Flooring Trends That Are Out In 2026 (So Far)
Deciding on the best flooring option for a home is no easy feat. Even if you have managed to sift through numerous flooring materials and decided on tile to clad the ground you trod on, you must next filter them for colors, styles, layouts, and most importantly, budget. Once you've run through all these hoops, you must determine if the final design will appear timeless 10 years down the line or show its age soon after.
While there's no divining the future since design tastes and preferences change so frequently, with 2026 in full swing, we can determine which tile flooring trends have for certain been shown the door by designers. In terms of color, classic, safe options like plain whites are losing favor. You're also less likely to find glossy finishes and busy patterns underfoot. In short, any trend that's reminiscent of minimalism or runs counter to the current tide of warmth, coziness, and tactility is getting the boot in 2026.
High-gloss tiles
While lauded once as the epitome of luxury, high-gloss tiles are experiencing a reversal in their fortunes, with many homeowners replacing them with matte finishes in 2026. Although their reflectivity makes the room seem expansive and bright, they also show every smudge, stain, scuff, dirt, and scratch, which eventually ages the home. They are also a nightmare to navigate when the floor is wet, as they're super slippery. Today, they just feel over-polished, overdone, and outdated. So, leave them in the showrooms.
Cool, gray tiles
Just like the all-gray Millennial kitchen, designers have officially retired cool grays in floor tiles. Aside from the fact that they feel overexposed thanks to their effusive use in flipped, industrial, and builder-grade homes, they seem out of alignment with current styles. Lately, homeowners have been moving away from clean minimalism, choosing instead to infuse their interiors with warmth and personality. But as designer Lauren Lerner told House Digest, "Gray undertones fight against almost every warm finish, fabric, and natural material that is trending right now." Our advice? Switch to a warmer palette if you want a neutral base for your design.
Black and white contrast
For years, homeowners have embraced the monochromatic black-and-white look on their floors, typically in a checkerboard layout. These look classic, help anchor the space without reading too busy, and even work for farmhouse styles that succeeded '90s minimalism. However, in 2026, people are beginning to tire of this color scheme, which now feels like a call back to old bistro floors or a black-tie event (take your pick). As design expert Aris Lazdans puts it to Livingetc, "The checkerboard idea is worth keeping; it's the palette that needs updating." Expect soft, earthy tones like cream and sage to catch on, but to ratchet up the drama, consider contrasting with oxblood or burgundy.
Encaustic or ceramic tiles
In the latest NKBA/KBIS 2026 Kitchen Trends Report, there were few takers of encaustic or cement tiles, and for a good reason. Unlike ceramic that's kiln-fired to create a non-porous surface, cemented tiles are merely cured. This means they have a permeable surface, so every stain and even the grout color is pulled into the tile, and good luck trying to remove that. While sealing is an option, you must repeat this process every month! Unless you're truly in love with their design, cladding your floors in encaustic tiles is akin to signing up for never-ending maintenance.
Overly busy, bold patterned tiles
Now, we've had all those moments when a gorgeous patterned floor stopped us dead in our scroll on Pinterest. But when every floor is decked out in a bold pattern, it comes off as excessive and busy. And as a collection of small tiles, it looks even worse. Plus, since manufacturers come out with specific patterns each year, they instantly timestamp your home. If you're unwilling to let go of them fully, use them as accents as opposed to on the whole floor. Other unexpected ways to style patterned tile include putting it outdoors or on a staircase.
Plain white floor tiles
White ceramic or porcelain tiles have been a mainstay in bathrooms and kitchens for decades, as they were a safe choice and neutral enough to allow experimentation with other fixtures. However, like the grays, they're beginning to feel sterile. Not to mention, the plain design isn't exactly doing any favors for the overall aesthetic. While white isn't completely going away in 2026, it is receiving an update. Designers are choosing warmer whites, lightly patterned styles, or textured or honed tiles to spruce up the area.
Small format tiles
If you're still considering small marble tiles for your floors, you're instantly dating your home. The reasons are fairly intuitive. Due to the numerous grout lines, small-format tiles are a pain to keep clean. And if the NKBA/KBIS 2026 Kitchen Trends Report is any indication, homeowners are done dealing with that, with 89% of them looking for flooring that has minimal or no grout whatsoever. Expect larger format tiles in 24 x 24 to fully take over, as they offer a seamless, expansive look with fewer visual breaks or cleaning requirements.