7 Tile Flooring Trends That Are Out In 2026 (So Far)

Deciding on the best flooring option for a home is no easy feat. Even if you have managed to sift through numerous flooring materials and decided on tile to clad the ground you trod on, you must next filter them for colors, styles, layouts, and most importantly, budget. Once you've run through all these hoops, you must determine if the final design will appear timeless 10 years down the line or show its age soon after.

While there's no divining the future since design tastes and preferences change so frequently, with 2026 in full swing, we can determine which tile flooring trends have for certain been shown the door by designers. In terms of color, classic, safe options like plain whites are losing favor. You're also less likely to find glossy finishes and busy patterns underfoot. In short, any trend that's reminiscent of minimalism or runs counter to the current tide of warmth, coziness, and tactility is getting the boot in 2026.