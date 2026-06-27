Skip Gravel: This Weed-Resistant Landscaping Alternative Is Better For Plants

If you're looking for a way to add curb appeal to your flower beds while keeping maintenance to a minimum, pine bark mulch is easily one of the best choices available today. Many homeowners prefer landscaping with gravel, but it can create more problems than it solves by trapping heat and offering no biological value (it doesn't decompose or contribute nutrients). On the other hand, pine bark provides a clean appearance while benefiting your plants. It's the perfect addition for those looking for a high-end aesthetic without the downsides of stone.

Most pine bark mulch is made from southern pines, such as loblolly or slash pine. When harvesting the logs for lumber, companies strip the outer bark off before processing the wood. It's then shredded and screened for size before use as mulch. By choosing pine bark over gravel, you're actually focusing on the long-term health of your landscape. Instead of struggling with weeds, you'll have a dense layer over the soil that blocks light and stops unwanted growth in its tracks. And if you've ever spent a weekend hauling bags of gravel around your yard, you know how backbreaking that can be. Pine bark is lightweight, retains moisture, and helps put nutrients into the soil.