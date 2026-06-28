Ditch The Towel Rack: The Clever Storage Idea That Makes Bathrooms Look Beautiful

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To keep your bathrooms clear of clutter, you'll need to find a way to store towels. Storing them in your linen closet (if you have one) is definitely a solution, but it often comes at the cost of convenience. Putting them out in a stack on your vanity countertop isn't exactly ideal either, because they could get wet. Many homeowners will rely on shelves to solve this storage dilemma — but there's an opportunity to get far more creative — and it doesn't involve a towel rack. To keep your towels tidy, try rolling them up and putting them in a lattice box or rack, like those originally meant for storing wines. Towels will be easy to reach, and their colors will complement your interior design. The fixture's lattice design will also add some personality and texture to your bathroom's overall design.

There are plenty of wine storage products out there with a lattice design that would work well. One small option is the Twine Country home wood wine rack box, which you can order from Walmart. It has a simple yet attractive wooden design, and eight separate compartments that could be used to store rolled-up towels. If you're looking for something with more open, but still dig the lattice design, the TREOAKWIS countertop wine organizer rack is another choice. No matter which lattice option you choose, you should end up with a luxe-looking design element that can make your bathroom feel more like a spa.