Ditch The Towel Rack: The Clever Storage Idea That Makes Bathrooms Look Beautiful
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To keep your bathrooms clear of clutter, you'll need to find a way to store towels. Storing them in your linen closet (if you have one) is definitely a solution, but it often comes at the cost of convenience. Putting them out in a stack on your vanity countertop isn't exactly ideal either, because they could get wet. Many homeowners will rely on shelves to solve this storage dilemma — but there's an opportunity to get far more creative — and it doesn't involve a towel rack. To keep your towels tidy, try rolling them up and putting them in a lattice box or rack, like those originally meant for storing wines. Towels will be easy to reach, and their colors will complement your interior design. The fixture's lattice design will also add some personality and texture to your bathroom's overall design.
There are plenty of wine storage products out there with a lattice design that would work well. One small option is the Twine Country home wood wine rack box, which you can order from Walmart. It has a simple yet attractive wooden design, and eight separate compartments that could be used to store rolled-up towels. If you're looking for something with more open, but still dig the lattice design, the TREOAKWIS countertop wine organizer rack is another choice. No matter which lattice option you choose, you should end up with a luxe-looking design element that can make your bathroom feel more like a spa.
Considerations for using a lattice wine box for towel storage
If your lattice box or rack is made out of wood, you should only use it to store clean, dry towels. The moisture from wet towels can cause the wood to expand, crack, or warp. You may want to keep it off your vanity countertop for similar reasons. This surface is often wet due to its proximity to the sink, and any excess water may compromise the integrity of the wood. To get around this problem, you could put a plastic tray underneath the box or rack. Bathroom trays are among the best ideas for organizing a bathroom vanity because, in addition to being practical, they can add to the decor of the room. If you want to go the extra mile to protect your new lattice towel organizer from moisture and humidity, consider sealing it. Lacquer, varnish, and tung oil should all work.
Putting your lattice towel box or rack on a shelf or countertop surface isn't the only way to integrate it into your space. You could hang the fixture on your wall instead. You can use D-ring hooks and picture hangers to do this if the piece is on the lighter side. If it's heavy, you're better off using a French cleat system instead. Attach hardware to wall studs where possible, and use drywall anchors where not. If lattice wine racks and boxes look too bulky for your space, there are plenty of other stylish bathroom shelving ideas out there that can help keep your towels organized.