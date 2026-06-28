Not Banana Peels Or Eggshells: The Natural Fertilizer That Makes Strawberries Thrive

Strawberries demand lots of nourishment. This means keen gardeners are always trying to find cheap, homemade, and organic things to fertilize their strawberry plants — eggshells, banana peels, coffee grounds, the list goes on. There is, however, another natural strawberry fertilizer that can also be made cheaply at home from everyday kitchen scraps: fish emulsion. If you've never heard of fish emulsion before, it is a liquid fertilizer that is made by breaking down fish or fish byproducts into a concentrated plant feed.

Fish emulsion is rich in nitrogen and has an NPK ratio of roughly 5-1-1, with NPK referring to the three key nutrients plants need: nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium. However, other than these three macronutrients, fish emulsion also contains various micronutrients like calcium, magnesium, sulfur, chlorine, and sodium. This is important because strawberries require a mix of macro- and micronutrients. Another advantage of using fish emulsion is that it is water-soluble. So, when put in the ground, it releases nutrients quickly. This makes it a great choice for giving your plants a quick boost.

Still, it is important to use fish emulsion with care. You don't want to apply too much of it as it is rich in nitrogen, and too much nitrogen can cause damage to strawberry plants. Other than that, you also want to make sure that you do not apply fish emulsion at the wrong time, as nitrogen-rich fertilizers, if applied before or during harvest, can reduce fruit quality. This is not ideal if you are trying to grow juicy strawberries at home.