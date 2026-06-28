Not Banana Peels Or Eggshells: The Natural Fertilizer That Makes Strawberries Thrive
Strawberries demand lots of nourishment. This means keen gardeners are always trying to find cheap, homemade, and organic things to fertilize their strawberry plants — eggshells, banana peels, coffee grounds, the list goes on. There is, however, another natural strawberry fertilizer that can also be made cheaply at home from everyday kitchen scraps: fish emulsion. If you've never heard of fish emulsion before, it is a liquid fertilizer that is made by breaking down fish or fish byproducts into a concentrated plant feed.
Fish emulsion is rich in nitrogen and has an NPK ratio of roughly 5-1-1, with NPK referring to the three key nutrients plants need: nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium. However, other than these three macronutrients, fish emulsion also contains various micronutrients like calcium, magnesium, sulfur, chlorine, and sodium. This is important because strawberries require a mix of macro- and micronutrients. Another advantage of using fish emulsion is that it is water-soluble. So, when put in the ground, it releases nutrients quickly. This makes it a great choice for giving your plants a quick boost.
Still, it is important to use fish emulsion with care. You don't want to apply too much of it as it is rich in nitrogen, and too much nitrogen can cause damage to strawberry plants. Other than that, you also want to make sure that you do not apply fish emulsion at the wrong time, as nitrogen-rich fertilizers, if applied before or during harvest, can reduce fruit quality. This is not ideal if you are trying to grow juicy strawberries at home.
Making and using fish emulsion to fertilize your strawberry plants
Begin by gathering some fish scraps. Then, combine them with three times as much water in a bucket. Just make sure to chop or mince the fish scraps into smaller pieces — it will help them break down faster. Also, add a cup of molasses into the mix to boost microbial activity. Then, close the bucket tightly and place it somewhere warm. You need to give this mix at least four weeks. Keep burping and stirring the mix every few days during this time and wait for the mixture to develop a fairly smooth texture and a mild vinegary smell.
Once done, strain the liquid and use it within two months. Also, keep in mind that if you put this mixture outdoors while it ferments or after it is finished, it may attract raccoons or other critters, so make sure you know how to deter raccoons from your yard. Nevertheless, once the mixture is ready, you can use it to fertilize your strawberry plants before they develop flowers or after fruiting. Also, perform a soil test beforehand. Sometimes it is not a lack of nutrients that is causing the strawberries to develop poorly, but rather a pH issue that is making it hard for the plants to take up nutrients.
And if you find such an issue, adjust soil pH before anything else. Also, when fertilizing with fish emulsion, make sure you water it in. It is a very concentrated mix, and if applied alone, it can harm the plants. Used correctly, though, there are many benefits of fish fertilizer.