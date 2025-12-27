You Don't Need A Big Yard To Grow Juicy Strawberries. Here's How To Do It Indoors

If you love the idea of growing your own little strawberry patch but outdoor space is at a premium, you are in luck. These attractive little berry plants with deep green leaves can also thrive inside your home. And fresh, ripe strawberries grown inside don't have to just be a midsummer treat. Varieties that do well indoors can also produce tasty berries throughout the year with proper care.

Strawberries are one of the easiest types of fruit you can grow indoors, but you need to choose a variety well-suited to indoor life. The strawberry (Fragaria x ananassa) comes in a lot of different cultivars, including native varieties, and while most outdoor varieties grow fruit just once a year in the long, warm days of summer, others are day-neutral, meaning they don't pay attention to the length of days or nights in order to produce. These varieties will keep sending out juicy berries year-round if they are kept at a temperature between 35 and 85 degrees Fahrenheit.

Popular day-neutral varieties that are happy inside include the easy-growing Albion, Ozark Beauty, and Portola. Once you choose your plants, put them in a spacious container that can hold multiple seedlings (or seeds if you like starting from scratch), about 8 to 10 inches apart. Your container doesn't have to be deep, as strawberry plant roots don't grow very long, but should have plenty of surface area. A ceramic container with a 12-inch surface area and 8-inch depth works well and can accommodate about four plants. Avoid hanging baskets or those cute strawberry pots with multiple ceramic pockets on the sides unless you are going to be super vigilant about watering, as these types of pots tend to dry out quickly.