How To Grow More Strawberries Without Buying New Plants

When strawberry season is in full swing, it's time to start thinking about growing those juicy, delectable, conical berries — everyone's favorite fruit-bearing plant. Little known fact: the strawberry is not actually a berry at all, botanically speaking, because its seeds are on the outside. Each of those tiny seeds is considered an individual fruit sitting atop the bright red fleshy part that we eat. Fruity semantics aside, strawberries (Fragaria x ananassa) are one of those plants that can easily be regrown from its own parts to make more — and more robust — future crops. Using this type of propagation is a great way to fill your gardens with all types of new plants.

Propagating strawberries works by way of its runners, which are stems that grow horizontally out of the plants. These are also called stolons. These stolons stay aboveground and produce little clones of the strawberry plant, known as daughter plants. ​​Not only can you use these runners to create new strawberry plants, but trimming them is also beneficial to your existing strawberries.

If they're not thinned, the plants will send out so many runners that it takes too much of the plant's energy to maintain them. It can also lead your strawberry plants to run amok and become invasive in your garden. Therefore, removing the runners at regular intervals is pivotal to your crop's success. Their removal will lead to larger fruits, and the runners can be used to cultivate more crops without purchasing new seeds or plants.