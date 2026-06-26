'It's So Cozy!' — Joanna Gaines Transforms Blank Canvas Into A Dream Living Room

When you first move into a new apartment or house, the blank white walls, plain flooring, and lack of warm lighting can make your new space feel uninviting and uninteresting. However, with the right mindset, you may come to see rooms that lack decor and color as exciting, creative opportunities, rather than difficult projects. There are so many possibilities for customization, and tons of different ways to crank up the cozy factor. HGTV star Joanna Gaines provides us with a brilliant example of this in a living room overhaul video on her official TikTok page. She took what was once a completely empty, featureless space and turned it into a dream living room with distinct character, comforting colors, and charming furnishings.

Near the start of the TikTok video, there's a shot of the home's living room before the makeover. It's empty, plain, and featureless, with the exception of a fireplace. The subsequent look at the finished living room is dramatically different. According to Gaines, "earthy blues and greens, textured tile, and lattice molding work together in this living room to create the whimsy, artful, storied look the homeowner wanted in a color palette we knew she loved." There are also notable contrasts between the hues and textures within the new space that make it feel more contemporary. With its brand-new aesthetic, the renovated living room is almost completely unrecognizable. Though a project of this scale isn't exactly the way to refresh your home without spending any money, it's definitely inspirational and showcases what's possible when you invest in upgrading your home's empty spaces.