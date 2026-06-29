Not Wicker Or Wrought Iron: The Patio Furniture That's Dating Your Yard In 2026

You may think your patio will look modern and stylish by avoiding wrought iron and wicker, but there's another style of outdoor furniture that's even more dated. Though it used to be extremely popular, pallet furniture doesn't look as chic now as it once did, according to designers. The convenience and affordability of DIY repurposed pallet furniture made it a go-to for patio chairs, tables, and benches. But with more inexpensive furniture options available and more durable pieces for outdoor use, pallet furniture is on its way out.

If you want to turn your outdoor space into a charming oasis, designers suggest you skip the pallet couch and chairs. According to YouTuber Arch Andy Reborn, who specializes in interior design trends, pallet furniture is dating your yard in 2026 as folks are looking to more sustainable options. "The problem is that people stopped buying disposable outdoor furniture ... Untreated wood can deteriorate quickly depending on the climate," he said. Back in 2023, such sentiments were shared by Zach Dannett, co-founder of online home furnishing shop Tumble. Though the upcycled wood makes for a cost-effective project, Dannett told Apartment Therapy that pallet furniture may not hold up well over time when kept outdoors. Plus, the look of the wooden pieces just isn't as cutesy as it used to be. "With so many pallet furniture creations flooding the market, the uniqueness and charm that originally drew people to this trend have diminished," Dannett said.

This year, patio furniture is all about making your outdoor space as comfortable and warm as your living room. Though there are still exciting wood pallet projects you can DIY at home, you'll want to skip the old pallet patio furniture trend in 2026.