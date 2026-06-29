Not Wicker Or Wrought Iron: The Patio Furniture That's Dating Your Yard In 2026
You may think your patio will look modern and stylish by avoiding wrought iron and wicker, but there's another style of outdoor furniture that's even more dated. Though it used to be extremely popular, pallet furniture doesn't look as chic now as it once did, according to designers. The convenience and affordability of DIY repurposed pallet furniture made it a go-to for patio chairs, tables, and benches. But with more inexpensive furniture options available and more durable pieces for outdoor use, pallet furniture is on its way out.
If you want to turn your outdoor space into a charming oasis, designers suggest you skip the pallet couch and chairs. According to YouTuber Arch Andy Reborn, who specializes in interior design trends, pallet furniture is dating your yard in 2026 as folks are looking to more sustainable options. "The problem is that people stopped buying disposable outdoor furniture ... Untreated wood can deteriorate quickly depending on the climate," he said. Back in 2023, such sentiments were shared by Zach Dannett, co-founder of online home furnishing shop Tumble. Though the upcycled wood makes for a cost-effective project, Dannett told Apartment Therapy that pallet furniture may not hold up well over time when kept outdoors. Plus, the look of the wooden pieces just isn't as cutesy as it used to be. "With so many pallet furniture creations flooding the market, the uniqueness and charm that originally drew people to this trend have diminished," Dannett said.
This year, patio furniture is all about making your outdoor space as comfortable and warm as your living room. Though there are still exciting wood pallet projects you can DIY at home, you'll want to skip the old pallet patio furniture trend in 2026.
Skip pallet patio furniture in 2026 for a cozier style
The distinct wooden boards of pallet furniture used to be perceived as quaint, but in 2026 this upcycled look makes your yard appear like an old Pinterest post. The industrial appearance of pallet furniture doesn't align with the cozy, comforting aesthetic designers are touting in 2026. Home decor magazines and designers are saying the patio furniture trend of the year is to bring the inside out onto your porch. Ritu Nagpal, founder of Retiro Design Co., told Elle Decor that the idea of expanding the comforts of your home into your outdoor space is gaining popularity. "Ultimately, the goal is to blur the line between indoors and out — designing outdoor rooms with the same level of comfort, intention, and personality you'd expect inside," she said.
If you don't think pallet furniture would look good in your living room or bedroom in 2026, it's going to make your porch appear out of style as well. Instead, designers say people are opting for furniture made of warmer materials. Shalena Smith, an interior designer based in Los Angeles, told Homes and Gardens what outdoor furniture styles are trending this year. "I'm gravitating toward materials that feel natural, warm, and durable, things like natural stone, teak, cast concrete, and performance outdoor fabrics," she said. Since pallet pieces may not hold up well from year to year outside, consider the best materials for outdoor furniture when designing your space for both functionality and style.