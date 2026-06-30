Forget Pavers: The Landscaping Material That Cuts Down On Mowing And Weeding

Mowing the lawn and weeding — two activities I find tedious and often dread. I understand that, in a world of serious challenges, these are "First World problems." But even so, if there is a beautiful and practical way to limit the time I spend mowing and weeding, why would I not take it? Of course, pavers are a go-to choice for creating grass- and weed-free areas, but as I am a professional woodworker, the practice of woodscaping has a strong appeal. What is woodscaping? It is a type of hardscaping, a landscaping technique that makes use of constructed features: paths, planters, decks, pergolas, raised garden beds ... the list goes on. Logically, any place you build something, you don't need to grow grass there, nor mow. And while hardscaping ideas can be made of many types of material — concrete, stone, metal, gravel — woodscaping is made of wood. Hence my attraction.

Wood, with its various species and types, offer a huge variety of options to suit your imagination. One big advantage of woodscaping is that it is often perfect for DIYers (even if you aren't a professional woodworker). Many construction projects only require basic skills and tools that most homeowners and DIY folks already own (or want a reason to buy!). You could build a simple raised garden bed to add style and purpose to any area of the lawn that gets weedy or is a pain to mow. Wood walkways, decks, and patios can cover larger areas. These will supply more functional spaces that cut down the need to mow or weed while still maintaining the all-natural outdoor aesthetic. Even simpler tasks like spreading wood chip mulch for paths or garden beds don't need tools at all but provide a weed-resistant plot you'll only have to manage on occasion.