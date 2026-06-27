Forget Paint And Stain: A Cuter Way To Update Shaker Cabinets

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Shaker cabinets have a timeless design that's been used in home cabinetry designs for centuries. The best part about this classic style is that it's easy to revamp shaker cabinets with simple upgrades. Most people opt to paint or stain them for a new look. Instead of taking these usual routes, consider a more unique remodeling approach. There's a cuter way to update Shaker cabinets by installing a DIY bobbin trim around the recessed edges.

The TikToker kate.spiers shared how they gave their traditional cabinets this adorable upgrade that adds texture instead of just changing the color. The DIY trim creates visual depth, giving cabinets far more character. A smaller string of bobbin pearls has an understated look, while larger beads are more bold. In either case, they bring a vintage yet whimsical touch to a space that's also on par with current interior design trends.

This cabinet renovation idea is almost too good to be true. In addition to its impactful effect on your design, it's an easy and budget-friendly project. All you need is wood glue and a cutting tool to cut the bobbin molding strips. Unlike other cabinet upgrades, you don't have to invest in a pricey custom design or professional installation. Instead, simply buy the premade molding on Amazon, as there are many packs of 12 or more molding strips for under $20. In fact, there are even stunning molding designs that don't require any tools due to being peel-and-stick.