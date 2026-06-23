What Is Sabbath Mode On An Oven?

Your kitchen oven has plenty of capabilities, but do you know what it offers beyond baking, roasting, and broiling? Chances are you haven't read the manual recently — let alone know where it is — and you might be missing out on convenient features as a result. Take, for example, Sabbath mode. Available on multiple types of ovens, this offering allows those who observe the religious practice to operate the appliance in accordance with their faith — which comes in quite handy on a weekly basis.

In Judaism, people celebrate the Sabbath, a day of rest and prayer, from sunset on Friday to Saturday. During this timeframe, they are not permitted to work, shop, drive, or utilize machinery that requires electricity, which can make navigating things in the kitchen a bit difficult. Sabbath mode will modify or disable certain oven features to make things easier. Although manufacturers have different settings, the main goal of Sabbath mode is to ensure that the appliance is operating within the appropriate religious guidelines.