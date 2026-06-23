What Is Sabbath Mode On An Oven?
Your kitchen oven has plenty of capabilities, but do you know what it offers beyond baking, roasting, and broiling? Chances are you haven't read the manual recently — let alone know where it is — and you might be missing out on convenient features as a result. Take, for example, Sabbath mode. Available on multiple types of ovens, this offering allows those who observe the religious practice to operate the appliance in accordance with their faith — which comes in quite handy on a weekly basis.
In Judaism, people celebrate the Sabbath, a day of rest and prayer, from sunset on Friday to Saturday. During this timeframe, they are not permitted to work, shop, drive, or utilize machinery that requires electricity, which can make navigating things in the kitchen a bit difficult. Sabbath mode will modify or disable certain oven features to make things easier. Although manufacturers have different settings, the main goal of Sabbath mode is to ensure that the appliance is operating within the appropriate religious guidelines.
Sabbath mode on an oven, explained
Similar to Sabbath mode on refrigerators, wine coolers, and dishwashers, Sabbath mode on ovens allows homeowners to literally and figuratively unplug. With this feature in place, bake heating is the only cooking option you'll be able to utilize. You're disabling automatic shut-off features, and the oven will remain on continuously at the appropriate temperature on bake heating, so you can warm up food throughout the day. Sounds, displays, timers, self-cleaning modes, and in certain cases, energy savers are disabled. Check to see if your appliance in question is STAR-K certified, that way you'll know whether or not the unit is considered Kosher.
Setting the Sabbath mode on GE ovens, Whirlpool ovens, Samsung ovens, and beyond all look different, so it's important to read the manual thoroughly to ensure you're handling the appliance properly. All in all, you're going to need to prep ahead of Shabbat, regardless of your oven manufacturer, to ensure things are working properly come Friday night. You'll need to select a temperature on the baking cycle and the run time on the touch screen in order to kick things off. (Keep in mind: Some models will require you to disable the oven light yourself.)