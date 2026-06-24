Goodbye Solar Lights: The Better Landscaping Alternative We Love In 2026
Solar lights are affordable and simple to install. They won't break the bank, and you can have a whole new DIY lighting setup in a few hours. But are they the best choice for your yard? In an interview with House Digest, real estate expert Crystal Olenbush says maybe not. She explains that an excess of generic solar lights can cheapen the look of landscaping. The alternative, more stylish outdoor lighting idea is layered lighting. As Olenbush explains, "Instead of a runway effect, a better option is layered lighting. Use light to strategically highlight a beautiful tree near the driveway or a wall that adds character. Luxury homes read better with a calm ambient glow and a few well-placed fixtures that create clear focal points."
Layering is heavily trending in design, including in interior lighting. Design experts say that this practice is also very on-trend for exterior illumination. In recent shifts from minimalist to more character-filled spaces, layering elements adds more personalization and dimension. You may already know how to layer your lighting to bring depth to any room. So, take the same concept outdoors to offer the same coziness and ambiance.
Layered outdoor lighting is trending in 2026
That's not to say you can't use solar lighting at all. Plenty of useful landscape lighting types can be solar-powered, and these can be very convenient. However, if a stylish outdoor space is your goal, you can't just buy a pack of solar path or step lights and call it a day. This type of sparse lighting setup might have cut it for minimalist yards. However, in the more curated, dimensional spaces that are in style today, it's too onenote and plain.
The key to layered lighting is using light sources at different levels. The goal isn't just to illuminate a walkway, stairway, or patio. It's about creating ambiance as well as practicality. For example, a layered layout can look like having string lights overhead, path lights lining walkways, spotlights to feature focal points, and wall sconces for downlighting. A combination of lighting at different heights creates the cozy glow that is sought after. In this example, solar lights can be useful to stake along a faraway section of path. However, hardwired wall lanterns, lights built into stairs, and a plugged-in set of string lights can make the scene look more integrated.
Aesthetics are one aspect, but it's also nice to have proper control over layered lighting. This is an element you often lose with solar lights since many have one brightness level that turns on automatically when the sun goes down. Layered lighting setups involve a combination of task lighting, accent lighting, and ambient lighting. You might not need all of them on at once, depending on the mood you're trying to set. And you may opt for dimmable versions for the ultimate customization. Plugged-in and hardwired lights give you more control than many solar options, a bonus for adjusting dynamic layouts.