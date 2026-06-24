Goodbye Solar Lights: The Better Landscaping Alternative We Love In 2026

That's not to say you can't use solar lighting at all. Plenty of useful landscape lighting types can be solar-powered, and these can be very convenient. However, if a stylish outdoor space is your goal, you can't just buy a pack of solar path or step lights and call it a day. This type of sparse lighting setup might have cut it for minimalist yards. However, in the more curated, dimensional spaces that are in style today, it's too onenote and plain.

The key to layered lighting is using light sources at different levels. The goal isn't just to illuminate a walkway, stairway, or patio. It's about creating ambiance as well as practicality. For example, a layered layout can look like having string lights overhead, path lights lining walkways, spotlights to feature focal points, and wall sconces for downlighting. A combination of lighting at different heights creates the cozy glow that is sought after. In this example, solar lights can be useful to stake along a faraway section of path. However, hardwired wall lanterns, lights built into stairs, and a plugged-in set of string lights can make the scene look more integrated.

Aesthetics are one aspect, but it's also nice to have proper control over layered lighting. This is an element you often lose with solar lights since many have one brightness level that turns on automatically when the sun goes down. Layered lighting setups involve a combination of task lighting, accent lighting, and ambient lighting. You might not need all of them on at once, depending on the mood you're trying to set. And you may opt for dimmable versions for the ultimate customization. Plugged-in and hardwired lights give you more control than many solar options, a bonus for adjusting dynamic layouts.