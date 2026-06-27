Help Keep Carpenter Bees Away With A Fragrant Plant They Despise

Usually, you come across articles encouraging you to attract pollinators to your yard. After all, they're beneficial insects that help plants reproduce by spreading pollen from flower to flower. But there's one type of pollinator you may want to keep away from your yard and property: the carpenter bee. As their name suggests, carpenter bees drill or tunnel into untreated wood, building nests for their offspring. Their nests can weaken wooden furniture or property, plus make it look unattractive.

Just as there are plenty of plants you can grow to help pollinators do their job, there are also plants you can grow to deter the insects you don't want. One example is lemon balm (Melissa officinalis), a bushy herb with lemon-scented leaves. It's the citrusy aroma of those leaves that can keep the carpenter bees at bay. The bees rely on their sense of smell to find wood to build their nests in, and the strong aroma of lemon balm disorients them.

However, don't expect lemon balm to keep all unwanted visitors away from your garden or house. It's often planted as a pollinator magnet thanks to its tiny white flowers, so it's likely to attract other insects — including other types of bees – to your garden. But if your only aim is to keep the burrowing bees at bay, you might as well grow lemon balm and enjoy its looks and scent in your yard.