Not Paint, Not Stain: The Upgrade That Makes Dated Oak Cabinets Look More Modern

Stepping into a kitchen with old oak cabinetry can feel like being transported into the past. Modifying the cabinets is a ton of work, but there could be a simpler solution to upgrade your kitchen. Surprisingly, you can alter the look of your cabinets without modifying the wooden cupboards at all.

Rather than painting the wood or swapping out the doors, replacing the appliances in your kitchen can make a huge difference for your cabinetry. It may seem strange, but installing sleek, modern appliances can give dated honey oak cabinets a modern look. If your space features both outdated cabinets and older appliances (like those ugly, white refrigerators), opting for newer home appliances adds an up-to-date look.

The color and style of new appliances, such as stainless steel models, adds contrast to a space with oak cabinets. While the wood has a soft, warm tone that gives the room a cozy feeling, the cool colors of new appliances will add a sleek, streamlined look. This combination keeps your kitchen from appearing dated while maintaining the comforting vibe of classic wood cabinets. Though this is an easier way to give your oak kitchen an overhaul than paint, it can still be an expensive upgrade. Even if stainless steel isn't your style, other appliance finishes can complement your oak cabinets and make them look fashionable again.