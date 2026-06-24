Transform An Old Tomato Cage Into A Smart Way To Keep Pests Out Of Your Garden

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The idyllic, cartoon vision of a garden isn't complete without joyful woodland critters keeping you company, perhaps whistling a tune while you work. In real life, that image shatters the moment one of those pests bites into your perfectly sprouted vegetables. Sure, there are countless ways to keep critters out of your garden, ranging from DIY tricks to commercial products, but one incredibly simple and inexpensive method requires nothing but an old tomato cage, a few CDs, and some string.

How does it work? Well, the shimmering and unpredictable reflection cast by CDs (or DVDs) can frighten away common garden pests, particularly birds and squirrels. In fact, it's a tried-and-true tactic to use old CDs to deter pests from your garden, so you can really hang them anywhere in the garden, but the tomato cage is useful because you can elevate the CDs, allowing them to catch the sunlight and spread the reflection farther, as well as cluster multiple CDs together. Tomato cages are an amazing option for growing a wide variety of vining and sprawling vegetables such as tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, and eggplants, making this a practical hack for every garden.

TikTok user @wendyleighvannoy posted a short video showing several CDs swaying in the breeze while strung from a tomato cage with a fishing line. They also attached CDs to fence posts surrounding the garden to add flashes of light from different angles. Of course, this trick isn't guaranteed to have a 100% success rate, and it isn't known to be effective against most insects, but it's so quick and easy that it's worth a shot, especially if you've been facing ongoing pest problems, and it can even be decorative.