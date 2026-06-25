Move Over, Pyrex: The Sweet Vintage Dishware Brand To Search For At Thrift Stores
Vintage Pyrex is almost always the holy grail when it comes to thrifting dinnerware, but there's a whole world of underrated dish patterns out there. In particular, the Gibson Applejack line is worth taking a look at it, featuring sweet goose prints. Gibson Homewares was founded in 1979 in Los Angeles, California. Historically, the company's dishes were mass-produced overseas, but they still tend to be incredibly durable (hence their longevity) and highly collectible among thrifters.
If you spent any time in a family kitchen during the 1980s and the 1990s, you undoubtedly remember the country décor craze that had its hold on nearly every household. Cups, bowls, plates, knick-knacks, and even linens were adorned with geese and that iconic dusty blue color. Gibson's beloved Applejack dinnerware became part of that trend. Even though the line was officially discontinued, it still remains beloved among a dedicated community of collectors.
These nostalgic plates and bowls certainly aren't the most valuable dinnerware on the vintage market today (think: that rare Pyrex bowl that's a thrift store gem). Gibson Applejack pieces are usually available at a comfortable mid-range price point. Accordingly, they offer an affordable slice of the past that's worth shopping for on your next thrift store run.
How to spot Gibson Designs Applejack dinnerware
Because the country kitchen and goose patterns were so popular for nearly a decade, thrift store shelves are often filled with similar-looking dishes and dupes. If you don't know exactly what to look for, it can be incredibly difficult to spot the real deal.
To ensure you're getting the original Applejack pattern, start by looking closely at the central artwork. Authentic pieces feature a pair of white geese holding ribbons in their mouths, posed neatly in front of a bright red apple. Then, look around the edges. You should note an elegant gold edging and a distinct scalloped interior edge that give the dishes a slightly traditional feel. If you flip the plate or bowl over, you should be able to easily identify the Gibson Design logo printed near the center, followed by the Applejack pattern name underneath.
These dishes remain popular today because of the wholesome, inviting atmosphere they helped create. They were formal enough for Sunday dinners but sweet enough to use for daily family meals. Prices vary greatly from one shop to another, but you can sometimes find the plates online for around $10 each. While there are always valuable vintage Pyrex items you should never overlook at the thrift store, you can easily expand your search for other interesting pieces to add to your collection.