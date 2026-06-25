Move Over, Pyrex: The Sweet Vintage Dishware Brand To Search For At Thrift Stores

Vintage Pyrex is almost always the holy grail when it comes to thrifting dinnerware, but there's a whole world of underrated dish patterns out there. In particular, the Gibson Applejack line is worth taking a look at it, featuring sweet goose prints. Gibson Homewares was founded in 1979 in Los Angeles, California. Historically, the company's dishes were mass-produced overseas, but they still tend to be incredibly durable (hence their longevity) and highly collectible among thrifters.

If you spent any time in a family kitchen during the 1980s and the 1990s, you undoubtedly remember the country décor craze that had its hold on nearly every household. Cups, bowls, plates, knick-knacks, and even linens were adorned with geese and that iconic dusty blue color. Gibson's beloved Applejack dinnerware became part of that trend. Even though the line was officially discontinued, it still remains beloved among a dedicated community of collectors.

These nostalgic plates and bowls certainly aren't the most valuable dinnerware on the vintage market today (think: that rare Pyrex bowl that's a thrift store gem). Gibson Applejack pieces are usually available at a comfortable mid-range price point. Accordingly, they offer an affordable slice of the past that's worth shopping for on your next thrift store run.