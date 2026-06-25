Skip Cabinets: A Clever Dollar Tree DIY For Easy Toilet Paper Storage
Should you be taking your phone into the bathroom? Probably not. Are you? Only you know for sure. According to Professor Emily Martin of the University of Michigan Institute for Healthcare Policy & Innovation, "Taking a cell phone into the bathroom and then leaving with it is kind of like going in, not washing your hands and then coming back out." Although it may not totally eliminate the germ risk, there's an extremely clever Dollar Tree DIY that creates not only easy toilet paper storage but a place to rest your phone while you take care of business. Belinda Soto, aka BelindasDIYs, skips cabinets by combining a lidded plastic box and simple wooden dowel to create a perfect spot for storing multiple toilet paper rolls plus your phone, Poo-Pourri, or pretty decorative items.
Along with the fact that you can complete this Dollar Tree DIY for under $10, it provides the same kind of multipurpose storage as wall-mounted bathroom cabinets without taking up nearly as much space. To make one, you'll need a pack of Crafter's Square Wooden Dowels and a Large Woven Basket from Dollar Tree. It's important to pick a basket that has a matching lid and measures at least 9 inches wide in order to accommodate two standard-size rolls of toilet paper, or 11 inches wide if your family prefers jumbo-size rolls. Crucially, the basket must have cut-out handles. The project also requires tools for assembly and mounting, so a hot glue gun and power drill are also required.
Combine a plastic basket and dowel to create a toilet paper holder and shelf
When it comes to budget-friendly toilet paper storage hacks you'll wish you knew of sooner, this is an extremely easy one. Start by drilling mounting holes on the bottom of your plastic basket. To make sure they're completely straight, apply a piece of painter's tape lengthwise across the basket. Then, drill straight through the plastic at each corner. After removing the tape, rotate your basket 90 degrees before using hot glue to attach the lid to one of the long sides. Apply it generously along each edge, since the lid will serve as the shelf for your phone or other items.
Once the glue has cured, it's time to mount your new toilet paper holder and shelf. Place it on the wall before using drywall screws to secure it close enough to your throne to reach it, but far enough away that neither your toilet paper or phone will get splashed. Figuring out where to install a toilet paper holder can be a little tricky. It depends on whether you have a standard or comfort height toilet. ADA guidelines recommend mounting between 19 and 36 inches from the floor, and experts agree it should be anywhere from eight to 12 inches from the front of your toilet bowl.
Finally, you'll thread the wooden dowel through two rolls of toilet paper and both of your basket handles. If it's sticking out too much on both sides, use a miniature table saw to trim it down to size. You can also customize the look by painting or staining your dowel.