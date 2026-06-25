Skip Cabinets: A Clever Dollar Tree DIY For Easy Toilet Paper Storage

When it comes to budget-friendly toilet paper storage hacks you'll wish you knew of sooner, this is an extremely easy one. Start by drilling mounting holes on the bottom of your plastic basket. To make sure they're completely straight, apply a piece of painter's tape lengthwise across the basket. Then, drill straight through the plastic at each corner. After removing the tape, rotate your basket 90 degrees before using hot glue to attach the lid to one of the long sides. Apply it generously along each edge, since the lid will serve as the shelf for your phone or other items.

Once the glue has cured, it's time to mount your new toilet paper holder and shelf. Place it on the wall before using drywall screws to secure it close enough to your throne to reach it, but far enough away that neither your toilet paper or phone will get splashed. Figuring out where to install a toilet paper holder can be a little tricky. It depends on whether you have a standard or comfort height toilet. ADA guidelines recommend mounting between 19 and 36 inches from the floor, and experts agree it should be anywhere from eight to 12 inches from the front of your toilet bowl.

Finally, you'll thread the wooden dowel through two rolls of toilet paper and both of your basket handles. If it's sticking out too much on both sides, use a miniature table saw to trim it down to size. You can also customize the look by painting or staining your dowel.