The Overlooked Solution To Keep Weeds Out Of Gravel Before It's A Problem

Gravel is a staple feature in landscape architecture. Building gravel paths and driveways can look chic, but their visual impact is easily undercut by the presence of pesky weeds. Once they take root, it can be quite the chore to get rid of them. To really come out on top, you need to keep the weeds out of your gravel before they become a problem. An overlooked solution to accomplish this is to use salt! In this Hunker exclusive, we spoke to Brad Holley, owner of The UnDesign, to understand how salt dehydrates everything it touches, essentially going nuclear to keep weeds out of your gravel once and for all.

Since you don't want to grow anything in your gravel paths, the key is to make it uninhabitable to all plant life. Salt kills everything, meaning nothing will grow. "When salt is worked into the soil, it effectively leeches water away from most of the other sediment and makes it so that plants (all plants) essentially starve and cannot grow at all," says Holley. "It's incredibly effective, you just have to understand that you'll be getting rid of *all* plant life should you decide to use it." That said, eventually, rain and wind might wash away enough of the salt, or push it deep enough into the earth, that plant life can once again thrive. If the elements drain or neutralize the salt in the soil, you'll need to add more, should you ever see any weeds popping up.