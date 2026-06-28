Skip The Sprays: Scare Carpenter Bees Away With An Eco-Friendly Solution

You know you've got a carpenter bee problem when you discover nickel-size, perfectly circular holes in wooden structures on your property. While not as damaging as termites, carpenter bees can definitely cause problems, returning, year after year, to the same nesting holes and boring them a little deeper each time. One way to discourage these busy bees while not harming them — because they are pollinators that benefit your garden — is to deploy a wasp nest. They'll stay away if they think there are wasps around.

That's the thinking anyway, but like many folk remedies, the scientific evidence that this works is thin to nonexistent. It's a harmless, easy method to try, though, and some people claim to have had success with it. If crows feel threatened by scarecrows, and other pests avoid fake owls (at least for a while), the same rationale may apply to carpenter bees. They don't like wasps and won't even enter a trap designed to attract the bees if there are wasps inside. To carpenter bees, a wasp nest their scarecrow.

The easiest type of nest to use as a bee deterrent is a bald-faced hornet nest (hornets are a type of wasp). It's about the size of a football or basketball, and it's made of a paper-like substance, so it's very light. You may find an abandoned one hanging from a tree branch, but if not, you can purchase a look-alike or make one from something as simple as a brown paper bag.