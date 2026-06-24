How To Keep Ticks Out Of Your Home Using A Simple Overlooked Solution

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Keeping ticks out of your home is essential, as a bite from the insects can change the course of your life. Both humans and pets can catch Lyme disease from tick bites, symptoms of which can range from local itchiness and muscle stiffness, all the way to long-term problems like arthritis and vision loss. While not all ticks carry Lyme disease, it's not worth the risk of letting any of them into your home. You can keep ticks away with DIY repellents, but some might still slip through. So, there's an overlooked way to keep ticks from coming inside after spending time in the yard, or following a hike: Just use a lint roller.

Popular TikToker brunchwithbabs recommended this smart way to use a lint roller to her followers. Simply keep one in the car or near your back door. Roll it over your entire body before you go inside, including both your clothes and exposed skin, too. Pay special attention to places that ticks are more likely to be hiding, including around your socks, behind your knees, and even in your hairline. Use firm pressure when rolling; if there is a tick, the goal is that the stickiness of the lint roller will pull it right off you.