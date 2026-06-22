Why Some People Are Putting Gravel On Their Roof

The idea of putting rocks on your roof seems odd, maybe even silly. So, why is gravel put on roofs? Gravel driveways, patios, garden paths ... totally cool. But a gravel roof, what the what? It may surprise you that gravel on roofs is not only common but has been around for over a century. If you are thinking of our common residential gable ended or pitched roofs, your confusion is totally justified (there are so many types of roofs). But on flat roofs, the type typically seen on commercial buildings, a final application of gravel over built-up asphalt and membranes is the perfect protective layer, offering many benefits that will extend the roof's lifespan by several years. Yes, a rock-covered roof.

The term "flat" is not a true representation of what is happening on the roofing systems commonly called flat roofs. They are actually constructed with a well-considered and intentional pitch that directs rainwater to a system of scuppers and gutters. The pitch is hidden from our view but critical for effective water removal. The protective layer, consisting of some type of aggregate (such as crushed stone or pea gravel), is usually about 2 to 3 inches thick on top of the roofing materials. It evens out and enhances the look of the roof while providing a grippy walking surface and protecting the underlying layers from UV exposure, heat, harsh winds, and other damaging outdoor elements.