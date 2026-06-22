Plant This Flower With Your Hostas To Enjoy 10x The Beauty All Summer & Fall Long

Hostas and begonias look good together, and have similar care requirements, another factor that makes them ideal garden companions. To grow them together, first choose a spot in your garden that gets a fair amount of shade, such as at the base of a large tree. While both plants do best in shade, some morning sun is also beneficial, particularly for begonias, which are more likely to flower with a bit of sun. Both plants prefer soil that is moist but well-drained, so their roots don't get too soggy. When watering, it's best to soak the soil, rather than pour the water overhead, so the leaves don't rot.

When it comes to choosing the variety, keep aesthetics and practical concerns in mind. Hostas with blue-green leaves typically need more shade than those with greener leaves, so choose those varieties with care, especially if you only have a spot in your garden that gets partial shade. Also, pay attention to the leaf size of the hosta you choose. Some varieties can have rather large leaves, measuring 120 square inches. A hosta with giant leaves can easily dwarf or even conceal the more diminutive begonias in your garden.

Finally, keep in mind that begonias will die in a freeze and are only hardy perennials in zones 10 and 11. Hostas, meanwhile, are hardy in zones 3 through 9. Before the first frost hits, add mulch to the soil to winterize your hostas and help them survive the freezing cold. Outside of their winter hardy zones, replant begonia bulbs after final frost in late spring, or start indoors in late winter.