Not Hostas Or Ferns: The Colorful Perennial That Brightens Shaded Flower Beds

For shady garden spots, plants like hostas, ferns, and heucheras are usually a gardener's go-tos. While those plants have their perks, they can get a little same-old, same-old. To add a pop of color and a bit of visual interest to a flower bed in the shade, skip the hostas and plant primrose instead.

Not to be confused with evening primrose (Oenothera biennis) — a biannual that does well in full sun — primrose (Primula spp) is a perennial that's hardy in zones 4 to 8, depending on variety, and one that thrives in shady spots. It's one of the first flowers to bloom come springtime, which is reflected in its name, which comes from the Latin, prima rosa, or first rose.

With more than 250 cultivated species available, you have plenty of options should you decide to landscape a shady area with primrose or plant it in containers destined for shady corners of your patio or balcony. It blooms in a rainbow of colors depending on the variety, including red, yellow, blue, and purple. The number of flowers is also variety dependent — some produce a single bloom per stem while others have clusters of blooms. One common feature of primrose flowers is the yellow eye at the center of each bloom, a cheery way to welcome spring into your shade garden.