Skip Hostas: There's Another Shade Plant That Adds Color & Beauty To Landscapes

Hostas are typically the go-to landscape solution for shady areas. They're generally easy to care for, with some varieties even tolerating deep shade. Their broad, pigmented leaves are no doubt attractive, but there's a plant that's often considered even more colorful and valuable than the beloved Hosta.

Like Hostas, Browallia (Browallia speciosa) grows well in shade. It's an herbaceous perennial that produces pretty, star-shaped flowers that last all the way from spring to frost. Although it's not grown for its foliage, the dense green leaves add some extra color that contrasts beautifully against the vibrant blossoms. The violet, blue, or white flowers attract hummingbirds to your garden for nearly an entire growing season, whereas Hostas only flower throughout the summer. While Hostas are notorious for being ravaged by deer, Browallia is considered to be relatively deer-resistant. Plus, Hostas are susceptible to a few diseases, such as tobacco rattle virus, which causes serious damage. Browallia is generally pest- and disease-resistant, though you'll still need to keep an eye out for common garden pests, like spider mites or aphids.

There are a few notable Browallia varieties to choose from, depending on what your landscaping goals are. 'Endless Illumination', with violet blooms, and 'Endless Flirtation', with white flowers, have exceptional shade and heat tolerance. 'Starlight' is a great option if you want more compact growth, while 'Troll' is a gorgeous, dense variety that excels in containers.