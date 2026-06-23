Use The Lids From Old Mason Jars To Create Cute Hanging Decor For Your Front Door
So, you've finally managed to repurpose your collection of Mason jars, but now there's a stack of lids left over and a whole other problem to solve. You need to do something with them, so why not try a craft that's easy, cute, and a whimsical way to whittle a few lids off the stack? While there are all kinds of ways to use them around the house, you can begin right at the front door by turning those lids into an adorable front door sign!
The idea is to decorate your Mason jar lids, string them together, and hang them on your front door. Write a message on a hard backing to turn the decor into a sign, or decorate each Mason jar lid with one letter to spell out a word. What your sign says is only limited by your creativity, the number of lids you have, and your art supplies. Make a friendly welcome sign, craft festive holiday decor, or get silly with jokes for a fun first impression.
You'll need rope or string to hang your sign and hot glue to attach everything. There are countless decorative possibilities. Paint, colorful paper or fabric, flowers, pinecones, and ribbons are all good choices. Just be sure to choose primer and glue that will work on metal for long-lasting decor. If you don't want a permanent message, use homemade chalkboard paint or dry erase tape for the sign (or even the lids themselves). And don't worry if you only have the lid rings— you can fill the center with paper or fabric to decorate them! You could even take inspiration from another genius way to reuse jar lids by using clear contact paper and dried flowers to make a front door sign that'll look beautiful in the sun.
Crafting your Mason jar lid front door sign and decor
If you're unsure of what theme to pick for your main entrance decor, you can't go wrong with seasonal themes, a perfect way to transform an outdated front door. To make a more general welcome sign, you could have everyone in your family decorate their own lid. For each Mason jar lid, glue the inner circle (or the paper or fabric you're using in its place) to the outer ring to keep it secure before decorating. Make the separate sign portion by cutting a piece of cardboard, wood, or other rigid material into the size and shape you want. You may want to sketch out your message first and compare the size of the sign to your Mason jar lids to make sure everything has the proper proportions, fits correctly, and looks nice. If you want to use the lids themselves as the sign, count out the letters and arrange the lids first to ensure it will fit on your front door.
Clean each lid, and then apply a coat of primer or hot glue rope, fabric, or paper to it to create a surface that's easier to decorate. Attach your decor or embellishments, and paint your sign as well. With everything decorated, attach a loop of string or rope to the top of the sign to hang it. Cut a piece of rope, string, or ribbon that is long enough for all your Mason jar lids and the sign to fit onto, and carefully hot glue it to the backs of each piece, spacing the lids equally for a clean appearance. When the glue is dry, hang it on your front door and enjoy your cute new DIY decor!