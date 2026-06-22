Transform Old CD Racks Into Clever Kitchen Storage For Clutter
Ahh ... the early aughts, an era so good the young'uns have resurrected it from the archives with reckless abandon. They like logo bags and dresses over jeans, and we've even got word that there might be a revival of that cozy Tuscan home decor that ruled the 2000s. Like Tamagotchis and digital cameras, the Walkman and Discman are back in action, and that means a lot of people will finally have a good reason to snag up those CD towers at the thrift store. But even if you have no intention of repurchasing your long lost CD catalog, don't let a good deal on CD tower pass you by — it may have another perfect use in the kitchen!
Used to organize an abundant music collection, CD towers often have multi-tiered vertical shelves that typically sit a little more than five inches from one another (the ideal height to slide CDs in and out). That said, some are small enough to pop on the counter, where they can help you solve whatever clutter issues are plaguing your kitchen. You might fill it with that group of most-used herbs that are always bunched awkwardly beside the stove. Maybe it's a great place to store those kitchen towels you can never seem to find a good place for (in which case you might benefit from knowing a few easy folding tricks). If you've got a taller CD rack, the typically thinner piece of furniture will easily fit into tight corners while still providing that coveted extra storage. Alternatively, you might tuck it in the pantry where it can hold all the snacks you like to take on the go.
A CD tower as kitchen storage that reflects your taste
If you haven't got a single lick of space left for a standing CD tower, you might try bringing it up to the walls. Mounting a CD tower sideways on the wall creates a row of ready made cubbies that can be used for storing things like cans, coffee mugs, water glasses, or jars of dried goods. If you're planning to screw the tower to the wall like this, use a stud finder to locate the stud or use heavy-duty wall anchors for the sturdiest mount. We also love the idea of using the cubbies in a more decorative sense — perhaps by repurposing thrifted doilies to drape over them and filling the shelving with tiny vases for fresh flowers and all of our favorite trinkets.
There are tons of ways to customize the tower-turned-shelf so that it can better suit your needs too. To add more space between shelves, just remove one or two to make shelves at varying heights. If you have a standard upright floor-standing CD tower and wish you could make your storage solution look a little more discreet, procure some hinges from the hardware store and cut a piece of plywood to size so you can install a little door over the front. This gives you the chance to make it your own and even take it the extra mile by using stencils to paint a design on the door and choosing hardware that complements your space. You could paint or stain it, or use adhesive to cover your repurposed CD tower in a cool printed fabric.