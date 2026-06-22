Transform Old CD Racks Into Clever Kitchen Storage For Clutter

Ahh ... the early aughts, an era so good the young'uns have resurrected it from the archives with reckless abandon. They like logo bags and dresses over jeans, and we've even got word that there might be a revival of that cozy Tuscan home decor that ruled the 2000s. Like Tamagotchis and digital cameras, the Walkman and Discman are back in action, and that means a lot of people will finally have a good reason to snag up those CD towers at the thrift store. But even if you have no intention of repurchasing your long lost CD catalog, don't let a good deal on CD tower pass you by — it may have another perfect use in the kitchen!

Used to organize an abundant music collection, CD towers often have multi-tiered vertical shelves that typically sit a little more than five inches from one another (the ideal height to slide CDs in and out). That said, some are small enough to pop on the counter, where they can help you solve whatever clutter issues are plaguing your kitchen. You might fill it with that group of most-used herbs that are always bunched awkwardly beside the stove. Maybe it's a great place to store those kitchen towels you can never seem to find a good place for (in which case you might benefit from knowing a few easy folding tricks). If you've got a taller CD rack, the typically thinner piece of furniture will easily fit into tight corners while still providing that coveted extra storage. Alternatively, you might tuck it in the pantry where it can hold all the snacks you like to take on the go.