Not Baskets, Not Shelves: A Clever Plastic Jug Hack For Holding Toilet Paper
There are never enough places to store toilet paper. While there are plenty of baskets and shelves on the market, they often take up too much space in what's already a tight room. If you want to lean into your creative side, there is a clever plastic jug hack for holding toilet paper that doesn't take long to make. You can use a large jug that used to be filled with glue, or even the bleach you've just finished cleaning the bathroom with. Just cut the ends off and decorate it with bits of tissue paper, then you've got a TP holder that looks like it came straight from the craft store!
First, clean the inside of the jug thoroughly. Adding hot, soapy water and giving it a good shake will usually do the trick. Next, mark two lines around the jug's perimeter: One about an inch away from the bottom, and another right below the point it narrows towards the top. Cut out both lines. You want the remaining bit to be roughly the size of a TP roll. Use sandpaper to make sure the edges aren't jagged and all the cuts look even. Use a hot knife to poke two holes on both seams of the jug. Thread a string through each set of holes, tying them on the inside to hide the knots. Use one string to attach a dowel to the bottom, on which to hang one roll of TP. Use the other to hang the entire holder on a hook, with a second roll placed inside the plastic.
Decorating and installing your plastic jug toilet paper holder
There are plenty of ways to make your TP holder look a lot more whimsical. The first is by decorating its exterior with bits of tissue paper. Choose one with a design that fits the rest of your bathroom, whether it's florals, checkers, or even plain colors. Cut out the pieces you want to include, and carefully glue them to the plastic. Use a paintbrush to spread the glue to ensure everything is flat, as tissue paper often has a mind of its own and tears easily once attached to your fingers. You can use braided rope to frame the sides of the plastic, add jewels, or whatever other pieces you desire. Use a glossy spray paint as a covering layer. This keeps everything in place and gives the holder a nice sheen.
The material you use to hang your toilet paper holder should reflect the aesthetic of your bathroom. Rustic rope is perfect for a modern farmhouse style bathroom, while a black string would better fit a more minimalist space. In addition, you can leave the dowel as raw wood, or paint it to blend with your cabinets or walls, depending on the look you want to achieve. The same goes for the two bottle caps that act as its end caps. Spray paint them the color of your choice. To hang your finished creation, simply attach the string to a wall hook — something that makes this hack extremely renter-friendly, too.