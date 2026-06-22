Not Baskets, Not Shelves: A Clever Plastic Jug Hack For Holding Toilet Paper

There are never enough places to store toilet paper. While there are plenty of baskets and shelves on the market, they often take up too much space in what's already a tight room. If you want to lean into your creative side, there is a clever plastic jug hack for holding toilet paper that doesn't take long to make. You can use a large jug that used to be filled with glue, or even the bleach you've just finished cleaning the bathroom with. Just cut the ends off and decorate it with bits of tissue paper, then you've got a TP holder that looks like it came straight from the craft store!

First, clean the inside of the jug thoroughly. Adding hot, soapy water and giving it a good shake will usually do the trick. Next, mark two lines around the jug's perimeter: One about an inch away from the bottom, and another right below the point it narrows towards the top. Cut out both lines. You want the remaining bit to be roughly the size of a TP roll. Use sandpaper to make sure the edges aren't jagged and all the cuts look even. Use a hot knife to poke two holes on both seams of the jug. Thread a string through each set of holes, tying them on the inside to hide the knots. Use one string to attach a dowel to the bottom, on which to hang one roll of TP. Use the other to hang the entire holder on a hook, with a second roll placed inside the plastic.