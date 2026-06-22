Forget Basic Bins & Baskets: This Dollar Tree DIY Is A Cuter Way To Organize Drawers

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Drawers are great for organization, but you won't be able to enjoy any benefits if your drawers resemble a rat's nest and are already stuffed to the gills. So, organizing them occasionally is paramount. But don't just place your belongings willy-nilly and hope for the best since they'll turn chaotic in no time. Instead, use dedicated holders to segregate items into categories and keep the mess under control. Something as simple as Dollar Tree's Clear Plastic 3-Compartment Storage Trays with Lids will help you organize your bathroom drawers.

However, if they seem too basic for your tastes, decoupage them to make them look elegant on a budget. Shared by Do It On a Dime on YouTube, this Dollar Tree DIY will organize your small odds and ends, and look way better than boring, mass-produced bins and baskets. You just need a few decorative napkins to take these plastic storage trays from bland to beautiful. Since they'll directly impact the finished result, pick a design you won't get bored of staring at regularly. Also, avoid ones with season- or holiday-specific decor, or your organizers will look out of place soon. Besides napkins, you'll need some Mod Podge — the regular version is fine if you don't plan on washing the organizer. Otherwise, get a bottle of dishwasher-safe Mod Podge. Grab your foam paint brush and you'll be all set.