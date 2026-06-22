Forget Basic Bins & Baskets: This Dollar Tree DIY Is A Cuter Way To Organize Drawers
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Drawers are great for organization, but you won't be able to enjoy any benefits if your drawers resemble a rat's nest and are already stuffed to the gills. So, organizing them occasionally is paramount. But don't just place your belongings willy-nilly and hope for the best since they'll turn chaotic in no time. Instead, use dedicated holders to segregate items into categories and keep the mess under control. Something as simple as Dollar Tree's Clear Plastic 3-Compartment Storage Trays with Lids will help you organize your bathroom drawers.
However, if they seem too basic for your tastes, decoupage them to make them look elegant on a budget. Shared by Do It On a Dime on YouTube, this Dollar Tree DIY will organize your small odds and ends, and look way better than boring, mass-produced bins and baskets. You just need a few decorative napkins to take these plastic storage trays from bland to beautiful. Since they'll directly impact the finished result, pick a design you won't get bored of staring at regularly. Also, avoid ones with season- or holiday-specific decor, or your organizers will look out of place soon. Besides napkins, you'll need some Mod Podge — the regular version is fine if you don't plan on washing the organizer. Otherwise, get a bottle of dishwasher-safe Mod Podge. Grab your foam paint brush and you'll be all set.
How to turn boring Dollar Tree plastic storage trays into elegant organizers
Start by wiping down your Dollar Tree plastic compartment storage trays to get rid of surface-level dirt or dust. While they air-dry, take your decorative napkins and start peeling off their plain backing. Once you have the decorated top layer separated, tear it into small squares since you can't stick it as is on the tray; you'll have to account for the divots here.
Now, turn your organizer upside down and brush its backside with a little Mod Podge. Try covering one compartment and divot at a time before moving onto the next, or the adhesive might dry out or feel tacky by the time you decoupage the last one. Follow this up by sticking the decorative part of the napkin face down, so they'll be visible once you flip the tray around. Don't worry about sticking them neatly, unless you have a design in mind and want them to be perfectly aligned. After you're done, seal your napkins with a thin layer of Mod Podge so they last a while even when subjected to regular manhandling. Another way to give your plastic storage trays a glow-up is to use peel-and-stick contact paper. You can also embellish the finished product with lace, mini artificial flowers, glass floral beads, and a sprinkle of glitter. When you're satisfied, use this holder with other bathroom drawer organizers to clear out clutter and keep your drawers mess-free.