Give Dated Honey Oak Cabinets A Trendy Color For 2026 Without The Paint
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Nothing makes a kitchen look more outdated than the wrong finish on your cabinets. No matter how much you invest in the best countertop materials, eye-catching light fixtures, or high-end appliances, cabinets are the single most visually impactful element in the heart of your home. While white, black, cream, and neutral finishes can usually stand the test of time, interior designers agree that you should ditch your warm honey cabinet finish in favor of a deeper shade. One color trend gaining traction in 2026 is mahogany, a rich hue that works just as well in a rustic country kitchen as it does in a modern high-end space. While you could easily get the look by painting your kitchen cabinets with Glidden's 2026 Color of the Year, Warm Mahogany, using wood stain is a no paint approach that provides the same trendy feel without hiding your cabinet's natural texture.
"Rich, grain-forward finishes like walnut and mahogany are becoming more popular, replacing the lighter woods that dominated for years. These tones offer a sense of warmth, character, and timelessness that feels more in line with how people want to experience their kitchens now," designer Kristina Khersonsky said in an interview with Homes & Gardens.
That doesn't mean you need to ditch your old oak cabinets altogether, since the distinctive wood grain makes it one of the easiest to stain. However, skipping paint doesn't eliminate the prep work, since you'll still need to degrease and sand the cabinets before getting started. It's also important to make sure you pick the right shade of mahogany stain for the best results.
Choose a mahogany stain based on the undertone of your cabinets
Mahogany hues run the gamut, from rich red oxblood and burnt orange sienna to garnet-purple wine tones and warm chestnut brown. While no one could deny that honey finishes have warm undertones, they often skew far too orange for today's more understated preferences. If you want to refinish your cabinets without stripping them, opt for a stain that works with, rather than against, the existing warm undertones. Varathane Red Mahogany Classic Wood Interior Stain from Home Depot is a mid-tone option that isn't super dark, making it ideal for more contemporary or transitional kitchens. If you're committed to completely stripping your honey oak cabinets before staining them, you'll need to consider the undertones of the wood itself. Choose brown mahogany hues if your natural wood is more yellow, and red or purple ones if it leans more pink. Darker stains, like Minwax PolyShades Oil-based Bombay Mahogany Stain, can help neutralize uneven wood tones.
Seeing is believing, so if you're nervous about making a huge change to your honey oak cabinets, consider experimenting in a confined area first. "We are seeing dark browns, aubergine, and jewel tones throughout cabinetry in special places like butler pantries and breakfast bars ... moody rich colors are making their way through the home, and we anticipate seeing this trend move in the kitchen to become more mainstream," creative director Erin Coren told The Spruce.
No matter how you bring more mahogany into your kitchen, remember to do a spot test in an inconspicuous area first. This will allow you to see how the stain interacts with your cabinet's existing undertones and wood grain.