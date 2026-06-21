Give Dated Honey Oak Cabinets A Trendy Color For 2026 Without The Paint

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Nothing makes a kitchen look more outdated than the wrong finish on your cabinets. No matter how much you invest in the best countertop materials, eye-catching light fixtures, or high-end appliances, cabinets are the single most visually impactful element in the heart of your home. While white, black, cream, and neutral finishes can usually stand the test of time, interior designers agree that you should ditch your warm honey cabinet finish in favor of a deeper shade. One color trend gaining traction in 2026 is mahogany, a rich hue that works just as well in a rustic country kitchen as it does in a modern high-end space. While you could easily get the look by painting your kitchen cabinets with Glidden's 2026 Color of the Year, Warm Mahogany, using wood stain is a no paint approach that provides the same trendy feel without hiding your cabinet's natural texture.

"Rich, grain-forward finishes like walnut and mahogany are becoming more popular, replacing the lighter woods that dominated for years. These tones offer a sense of warmth, character, and timelessness that feels more in line with how people want to experience their kitchens now," designer Kristina Khersonsky said in an interview with Homes & Gardens.

That doesn't mean you need to ditch your old oak cabinets altogether, since the distinctive wood grain makes it one of the easiest to stain. However, skipping paint doesn't eliminate the prep work, since you'll still need to degrease and sand the cabinets before getting started. It's also important to make sure you pick the right shade of mahogany stain for the best results.