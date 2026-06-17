13 Best Flowers And Herbs You Should Be Planting In Pots Right Now In June

Not having a formal garden is no reason to deprive yourself of the joys of beautiful flowers and appetizing herbs. As long as you've got a patio, a deck, a balcony, or a stoop outside your kitchen, you can carve out the area for container gardening and enjoy the fruits of your labor. And if you think you've missed the planting window because it's no longer early spring, know that June is the perfect time to grow plants if you're willing to put in a little extra effort.

Fortunately, many heat-tolerant flowers and herbs — like New Guinea impatiens, Snow Princess sweet alyssum, basil, and oregano — thrive when they're planted out in early summer. Even tropical plants like canna lilies and begonias that would scrunch their metaphorical noses (or roots?) at the idea of touching cool soils — which is the case in May for many temperate states — might produce a spectacular show once planted in June. Besides, some of these June plantings, like zinnias and pot marigolds, can also help fill gaps left by fading spring flowers and bring in pollinators, as they're already blooming around this time.

For the best performance, use pots that are deeper than wider, so their roots have ample room to grow. Moreover, invest in a decent potting mix, which will help retain moisture and is the right density for root growth in containers. Since soils dry faster in containers, and even more so in summer, check your pots for moisture daily and water them accordingly.