The Backyard Addition That Feels Like A '70s Summer At Grandma's House

Like many other beautiful things, formal gardens were born during the Italian Renaissance. Thanks to the royal and extremely rich Medicis, it became in-fashion to stack the garden with show rooms (see: how to build a living fence) filled to the brim with bonafide works of art. These included elaborate urns, fountains, and statues, often depicting gods, angels, and mythical creatures. Over the last 700 years or so, we've become a bit more casual in our gardening style, but our grannies kept the garden statue tradition alive in their own little ways — perhaps with miniature versions of classic Greek sculptures or wacky wire sculptures of frogs or dragonflies.

Passed down from the queens of generations past, we love the cozy and lived-in vibe that statuary brings to the table. Combined with some animal print patio furniture that everyone had in the '70s and a few philodendron, the right garden statues may even have you feeling like you time traveled back to the 1970s to sip lemonade in your Grandma's garden. It brings to life that inside-outside/outside-inside design approach that was so prevalent during that era, and is an excellent way to display your individual sense of style.

Margaret Schwartz, an antique shop owner, told House Beautiful that things that actually came from your grandma's garden (think: made between the 1920s and 1970s) are actually pretty highly coveted. "Whether it's a Neoclassical goddess, playful animal figure, or swan planter, concrete garden ornaments from this era are in demand for their whimsy and charm," she said.