Not Cabinets Nor Baskets: The Smart Hack That Turns Wire Shelves Into Shoe Storage
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Are your closets full of those boring wire shelves? You know the ones. They're cheap, frill-free, and efficient, unless you're storing something small or silky that slips right through. Sure, plenty of us would like something a little more stylish for our storage, but as prices on just about everything continue to rise, it's understandable if a major closet renovation isn't in the budget. However, TikToker @abby_roadhome figured out a smart hack that turns wire shelves you already have into a simply stunning space for shoe storage, one sure to outshine the typical cabinet or basket solution. To make it, she measured thin wood panels to fit perfectly inside each wire shelf and flipped the shelves upside down to create a shoe-containing lip. After adding a few decorate touches and angling the shelves upward, she had a neat display for all her footwear.
You'll only need a few essential DIYer tools and some basic skills, like painting and wallpapering, to complete this project. Grab a drill to remove and reinstall your existing shelves, and you may want to use a power nailer for attaching the supportive blocks that will hold up the shelving inside your closet.
The Woodpeckers Baltic Birch Plywood Sheets on Amazon, available in multipack sizes, are likely to fit many standard shelves. If you can't find readymade ones in the right size for your project, you may also need a straightedge to mark precise lines on tempered hardboard or balsa wood sheets, as well as an X-acto knife to cut them. While you can leave the panels natural, shoes may scuff them over time, so consider applying a coat of primer and durable paint in your preferred color.
Use wallpaper and painted panels for a custom shoe closet
The first step when creating a custom closet from one you already have is to empty it completely and remove the shelves. Although it's optional, applying a fun wallpaper adds lots of visual interest. In small closets, it's also a way to splurge on an expensive or eye-popping print without the massive expense or major commitment involved in covering an entire room.
Repurposing basic wire shelves into perfect shoe storage is what makes this DIY so much better than basic cabinets. Since builder-grade wire shelves already have a small lip, you'll simply flip them upside down so it points toward the ceiling before reinstalling. This approach will hold your shoes and painted wood sheets in place. While you can reinstall your shelves horizontally, the TikTok creator used a pneumatic nail gun to attach small wooden blocks to the side walls to support the shelf on the front and back. To give the shelves that attractive upward angle as they rest on the side supports, she installed the rear supports a few inches higher than the front ones.
@abby_roadhome
Don't throw away those wire shelves!!!!! WATCH THIS! #beforeandafter #shoes #diyproject #lifehack #storage
Lastly, hiding the lip of your shelves with pieces of painted wood is another optional step that adds a nice finishing touch. To make them, cut a thin piece of wood the length of your shelf and paint it to match your wood sheets. Serious woodworkers can cut a narrow groove out to fit perfectly over the wire lip, while beginners may find it easier to attach theirs using strong adhesive magnets or craft glue.