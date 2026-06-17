Ditch The Racks: The IKEA Hack That Makes Shoe Storage Look Built-In

Begin this simple built-in narrow-space IKEA BISSA shoe storage hack by determining where you'd like to place your setup. Each double-compartment BISSA unit can hold four to six pairs of shoes, depending on their size, so keep this in mind during the planning stages. The TikToker had a tall, narrow alcove available for this hack, perfect for a single 19.25-inch-wide stack, but if you have a wider space, you could add multiple columns for even more storage.

For 8-foot ceilings, purchase one three-compartment BISSA and one two-compartment version to create a stack roughly 89.75 inches tall. For taller ceilings, you could stack two three-compartment units for a setup about 106.25 inches high. You may need a step ladder to reach the shoes stored in the upper compartments, though. This arrangement works well for off-season or infrequently worn footwear while maintaining a chic floor-to-ceiling look.

Once you have your configuration planned and your units purchased, pause before assembling them. Contrary to what was shown on TikTok, painting IKEA furniture before assembly is often the easiest way to achieve more comprehensive coverage and a long-lasting, durable finish. Use a cleaner or deglosser before applying a heavy-duty primer to surfaces that will remain visible. Paint two coats of your preferred color, either matching the surrounding trim or adding a statement color for a fun pop of architectural interest. Once the paint has dried, assemble your BISSA cabinets according to the instructions. Place the triple-compartment unit and secure it to the wall using fasteners appropriate for your wall substrate, ideally finding at least one stud for stability. Then place the double-compartment unit on top and secure it as well.