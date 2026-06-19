Everyone Owned It In The '50s — Now It's The Thrifted Kitchenware We Want In Our Cabinets
Transporting cakes can be one of the hardest parts of bringing them to events. You've spent hours baking each tier and making sure every decorative detail is just right ... only to risk everything getting ruined with one sharp turn on the freeway or a jolting subway screech. The solution to this problem is a bit of a blast from the past: A metal cake carrier! Everyone seemed to own one of these in the 1950s, but having this thrifted kitchenware in your cabinets is about to make life that much easier. No more smeared icing from jostling transportation or dust or leaves falling onto your cakes — instead, your cakes (or other baked goods!) can get from point A to B unscathed. That is, if you're lucky enough to find these often overlooked collectibles when shopping at estate sales and thrift stores.
These metal carriers can be multiple tiers, or just one big one to suit different types of treats. Choosing one slightly larger than what you typically bake will be the most useful, so the sides of the cake don't touch the sides of the carrier. The most helpful feature, however, is that the bottom of the carrier locks into the top, ensuring security. There are two different ways this can happen. The first is the top of the cake carrier twists into small notches on the base, locking it in. The second is a thick metal wire that fits over both the lid and base, keeping them together.
Tips for thrifting and styling your vintage metal cake carrier
Thrifters who have had success with finding these cake tins second hand recommend checking places like Goodwill, as some have scored deals for as low as $7! You'll need to check often, as inventory at these stores tends to turn over quickly. However, unlike checking for valuable Le Creuset while thrifting, these cake tins don't necessarily have as competitive of a resale market as big-name brands. You're searching for a certain look, not a brand. So, they are more common to come across and are typically purchased for enjoyment rather than a potential resale flip.
That said, one of the best parts of these vintage metal cake carriers is their whimsical designs. You can use them for their intended purpose of transportation and serving, sure. However, they also make great decor pieces in your cabinet if you need to add a touch more personality to your builder-grade kitchen. While they come in bold solid colors, there are also options that fit different kitchen styles and themes, like checkers and roosters for a modern farmhouse style, or even plain tin if you are after something more minimalist. These would do well in a glass-fronted cabinet, and could even be used in cabinets in different rooms of the house for a quaint vintage vibe.