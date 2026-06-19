Everyone Owned It In The '50s — Now It's The Thrifted Kitchenware We Want In Our Cabinets

Transporting cakes can be one of the hardest parts of bringing them to events. You've spent hours baking each tier and making sure every decorative detail is just right ... only to risk everything getting ruined with one sharp turn on the freeway or a jolting subway screech. The solution to this problem is a bit of a blast from the past: A metal cake carrier! Everyone seemed to own one of these in the 1950s, but having this thrifted kitchenware in your cabinets is about to make life that much easier. No more smeared icing from jostling transportation or dust or leaves falling onto your cakes — instead, your cakes (or other baked goods!) can get from point A to B unscathed. That is, if you're lucky enough to find these often overlooked collectibles when shopping at estate sales and thrift stores.

These metal carriers can be multiple tiers, or just one big one to suit different types of treats. Choosing one slightly larger than what you typically bake will be the most useful, so the sides of the cake don't touch the sides of the carrier. The most helpful feature, however, is that the bottom of the carrier locks into the top, ensuring security. There are two different ways this can happen. The first is the top of the cake carrier twists into small notches on the base, locking it in. The second is a thick metal wire that fits over both the lid and base, keeping them together.