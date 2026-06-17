Keep Carpenter Bees From Re-Nesting In Your Deck With An Easy DIY Solution

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It's easy to mistake a carpenter bee for a bumblebee, if you happen to see one fly by. They're both about the same size and mostly black, and they make deep, loud buzzing sounds. Both bees are excellent pollinators and a benefit to any garden, but they differ in where they make their nests. Unlike bumblebees, which are ground dwellers, carpenter bees dig holes in wood, and when that wood is part of your deck, you've got a problem. A popular DIY solution that seems easy enough is to fill the holes to keep them out.

This trick works as long as all the bees are out of the nest. If they aren't, they'll just dig new exit holes to bypass the ones you block. The tunnels weaken your deck, and any new ones you force them to bore will weaken it even more, not to mention create more unsightly holes.

How can you be sure the bees are out of the nest? During the summer, you can't, because that's when eggs are hatching into larvae and larvae are developing into adults. The females die in the fall, though, and nests are inactive throughout the winter, so that's the best time to seal the holes. If you do it in the summer, you may have to trap the bees or kill them with a natural pest control remedy. That deprives surrounding plants of an important vector for reproduction, and considering there's a better way, it's kind of mean.