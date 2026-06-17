How To Deadhead Roses For Nonstop Blooms

Nothing matches the drama and color that a rose brings to any flower garden, and if you know how to properly care for roses, you'll have stunning blooms all season long. Deadheading, the practice of removing a spent bloom from a flowering plant as soon as it begins to fade, is a fairly simple gardening practice that, for many rose species, will result in more flowers than you ever thought possible throughout the growing season.

Deadheading isn't pruning, which is what you do in the winter to your rose garden to maintain the shape of your plant and remove any dead or diseased branches. Instead, deadheading is a gardening practice done throughout the blooming season to remove old blooms and encourage new ones. As demonstrated by YouTuber @Gardenninja, deadheading involves cutting below the spent bloom of a rose, down to the next set of leaves. It is a practice performed throughout the blooming season, and it allows your rose plant to put more energy into producing more roses. If you don't deadhead, once a bloom finishes, the petals will dry up and fall off, and the plant will put its energy into creating rose hips for reproduction, instead of sending up more flowers. Consistent deadheading of many, but not all, rose types will encourage frequent new blooms.