The Japanese Garden Secret That Can Make Your Own Backyard Feel Twice As Big

How do you make space in a garden that doesn't have much to offer? The Japanese people, living on a small, densely populated island, have mastered this art over the centuries using a variety of techniques, and one of the most prominent is illusion. The idea is something like this: When you don't have much space to work with, you work with viewers' perceptions to create space in the mind. Visual, tactile, and auditory techniques contribute to a space of relaxation, contemplation, and especially silence, because silence is space.

During the 10 years I spent with my wife living in Kyoto and studying Japanese gardening techniques, I saw them employed equally in famous gardens, like the ones at Ryoanji and Ginkakuji, as well as gardens at smaller temples and private homes. One of the more interesting illusions is "miegakure," which roughly translates to "hide and reveal." The gardener strategically places features in such a way that some partially hide key parts of others. The anticipation people experience as they approach features to view them from various angles instills interest and makes the garden seem twice as big as it actually is.

Japanese gardeners also use perspective to create the illusion of space. For instance, placing a large rock in front of a smaller one fools the mind into thinking the smaller rock is farther away than it actually is. They also do this with plants or by making pathways or streams that taper off into the distance.