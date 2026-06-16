The Chic '80s Kitchen Feature That Should've Never Gone Out Of Style

Not only does a kitchen skylight allow more natural light, but they offer extra ventilation if they can open. Windows of any kind make spaces feel larger, so a skylight can help a small kitchen feel more expansive. A TikTok posted by @nikolettaskitchen shows the difference a kitchen skylight can make. "The whole kitchen feels bigger, brighter, and it's completely transformed the space," the creator said after installing a four-paneled skylight above the kitchen sink. The before and after is striking, and multiple comments compliment the new look.

A few details to consider when installing your own kitchen skylights are the overall size, the number of panes, and the direction in which they face. Just like standard windows, skylights that face west will receive more heat and glare in the afternoon, while east-facing skylights will see the most light in the morning. Regarding skylight size, there's a general rule of thumb which suggests skylights should be equivalent to roughly 5% of the room's square footage if the space already has several windows or around 15% of the square footage in a room with few windows. There are many advantages to integrating natural light in various rooms of the house, and the kitchen is no different. It's a pleasant feeling to be eating breakfast or cooking a meal and looking up to see blue skies and sunshine.