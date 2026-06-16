Forget Bins: A More Stylish Way To Organize Throw Pillows With A Dollar Tree DIY

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Plush pillows are essential for adding color and comfort to a space, but there are alternative ways to show them off. One crafty TikToker, averagebutinspired, shared an easy, budget-friendly hamper idea that stores a throw pillow collection.

Like other clever DIY storage ideas that use Dollar Tree baskets, you can find most of the materials at the low-cost store. The TikToker added a few embellishments to a basic Dollar Tree hamper, the Stacking Plastic Laundry Basket. These items included burlap ribbon, pom-poms, and a wood tag. In addition to these decorations, this project requires common household staples like paint, scissors, and a pen.

The finished hamper has a homey, rustic appeal, and you can customize it to your liking, ensuring it makes a stylish addition to any bedroom, living room, or other seating area. There's an art to arranging throws and making a couch or bed look like it was styled by a pro, and there's a limit to how many pieces you can use. This ensures extra pillows won't go to waste in the back of a closet. Instead, organize them in a fashionable receptacle that adds depth and coziness to a room.