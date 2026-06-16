Forget Bins: A More Stylish Way To Organize Throw Pillows With A Dollar Tree DIY
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Plush pillows are essential for adding color and comfort to a space, but there are alternative ways to show them off. One crafty TikToker, averagebutinspired, shared an easy, budget-friendly hamper idea that stores a throw pillow collection.
Like other clever DIY storage ideas that use Dollar Tree baskets, you can find most of the materials at the low-cost store. The TikToker added a few embellishments to a basic Dollar Tree hamper, the Stacking Plastic Laundry Basket. These items included burlap ribbon, pom-poms, and a wood tag. In addition to these decorations, this project requires common household staples like paint, scissors, and a pen.
The finished hamper has a homey, rustic appeal, and you can customize it to your liking, ensuring it makes a stylish addition to any bedroom, living room, or other seating area. There's an art to arranging throws and making a couch or bed look like it was styled by a pro, and there's a limit to how many pieces you can use. This ensures extra pillows won't go to waste in the back of a closet. Instead, organize them in a fashionable receptacle that adds depth and coziness to a room.
How to DIY a bin alternative that stylishly organizes throw pillows
Begin this affordable Dollar Tree organization idea that doubles as decor by first spray-painting the laundry basket. Make sure you use a spray paint designed for plastic, such as Krylon Fusion Spray Paint, and pick a shade that matches your interior design. Wait until the paint is completely dry, which will be around 2 hours if using the recommended brand. Once dry, weave the burlap ribbon in and out of the plastic slats around the of the hamper, tying off the pieces on the inside so they're hidden from view.
For extra flair, add pom-poms or other embellishments to one side of the basket. Pick a pair of yarn pom-poms that match other colors in the living space so they don't clash. If pom-poms are too kitschy for your aesthetic, you can take alternative routes. One option is to weave a row of Floral Garden Green Leaves & Vine Garland for a nature-inspired touch, or to dangle wood beads from one side to add texture to the overall look.
Once finished, tuck the assortment of throw pillows into the upgraded hamper. In a living room, slide it beside an armchair or couch, or place it in a corner beside a potted plant or display shelf. In a bedroom, follow a similar route by putting the basket in a spare corner. This idea is especially useful if you don't like sleeping with throw pillows at night. It creates a stylish and practical receptacle to toss them in, so they stay off the floor and out of the bed during valuable sleep time.