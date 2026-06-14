15 Unexpected Things You Can Clean With Laundry Detergent (Who Knew It Was So Useful?)

Although Frodo (from "The Lord of the Rings") had to bid his peace-filled life in the Shire goodbye, he wouldn't have realized his true potential had he not diverted from the scholarly path laid out in front of him. Somewhat similarly, you won't realize what your humble laundry detergent is capable of until you use it to clean unexpected things around your house. For instance, you can use it to remove stains from your carpets and upholstery, enjoy a sparkling bathtub, and get rid of clogged drains.

Wondering how your simple detergent can prove effective in these scenarios? This is due to the presence of surfactants. Their primary role is to loosen up dirt and eliminate stains from fibers, keeping your laundry spotless. Due to this, it doubles as a cleaning agent and can be used to clean various indoor and outdoor items. That being said, there are a few caveats when using it for cleaning things that aren't clothes. For starters, it's not fit for certain surfaces, like marble and granite, and can negatively impact sealants or dull their natural sheen. You also don't want to use it on hardwood or unfinished wood pieces. It might even leave behind streaks on your mirrors and windows. Moreover, only use powdered and liquid detergent for tidying up your house. Never tear open pods, even if you're in a bind. It's because they're more concentrated than regular detergents, and can harm your skin, eyes, and mouth upon contact.