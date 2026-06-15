Don't Mistake This Harmless Pollinator For Carpenter Bees: How To Spot The Difference

You may want to think twice before driving away those buzzing bees in your yard. Seeing a bee emerging from a small hole in the side of your deck might make you assume the insect is a potentially harmful carpenter bee. However, it might be a different native bee that you'd actually want in your yard alongside other beneficial insects. Mason bees, also referred to as orchard bees or gentle bees, are prolific pollinators. These native bees build their nests in holes that have been drilled by other insects or in tube-like structures, such as the inside of plant stems. Because of this, some mistake the helpful pollinators for carpenter bees, but you won't want to drive mason bees out of your garden. From fruit trees to vegetables and flowers, mason bees will pollinate just about anything they come across. One mason bee will visit thousands of flowers every day, making these bees even better pollinators than honeybees.

Taking a moment to look at the colors and markings of the insects will help you determine whether you're dealing with mason bees or carpenter bees. Though both bees tend to emerge in the spring, they have distinct physical differences that help to tell them apart. Carpenter bees look more like traditional bees, with black and yellow coloring. They are also larger insects. Mason bees are small or medium in size and have a blue or greenish metallic color that may make them appear more like flies.