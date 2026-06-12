Designer-Coded: Get The Look Of A Built-In Laundry Nook For Less Than You'd Expect

I have a confession — as a professional interior designer, my soul hurts a little bit (sometimes a lotta bit) almost every time I get a cabinet quote. While I absolutely appreciate that well-made cabinets are an incredible art form, the price point can still sting. Take one of my recent personal projects, a tiny 56-inch-wide laundry nook that needed upper cabinets and one small open lower one (for a hamper) with a countertop. Time for a second confession: this is a never-ending project already five years in the works. Three years ago, I got quotes to add cabinets, the cheapest of which was $1,500 for just the bare basics (no delivery, installation, or countertop). This understandably halted progress. Fast forward to this year, with a renewed commitment to finally finish, I was back in the market for a solution.

Knowing everything has only gotten exponentially more expensive in recent years, my DIY instincts kicked in to find a more wallet-friendly approach. After finding that stock hardware store cabinets were still relatively expensive and that secondhand finds never ended up being the right size, I stumbled upon the all-in-one $479 Morinome Space-Saving Laundry Cabinet from Wayfair with the potential to solve the whole thing. It features closed-door storage for hiding laundry essentials, a hanging bar for air-drying clothing, an integrated countertop, and an attractive, elevated surround. The unit has everything to create a functional laundry space for a fraction of the cost of traditional cabinets. As of publishing, you can snag it for less than $500.