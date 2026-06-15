Skip Paint And Stain: There's A Smarter Way To Update Bathroom Cabinets

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Your bathroom could be silently screaming for a makeover: water marks on the finish, little scratches from constant use, a profile that went out of style a few decades ago. However, for many people, the average cost of over $11,000 to renovate a bathroom isn't in the budget. Even replacing just the vanity could run you an average of $1,500. So that leaves you looking for lower-cost options, which usually leads to the idea of staining or repainting your bathroom vanity. While that will freshen up the piece, it will still look basically the same. Also, some marks and sunken areas might not be entirely covered up. Instead, follow the lead of Instagram creator Alina Shalin, who added mosaic designs to the front of her bathroom cabinet.

This idea stands out for being so unique. You might expect to see a mosaic tile bathroom backsplash, but you don't often see tiles on the actual vanity. The piece used in the inspiration project has two sliding panel doors that move back and forth to reveal the storage area. That's where the mosaic tiles were applied. However, you can try this idea on a traditional vanity door as well. If your door has an inset panel, cover that area with your mosaic tile pieces.

Using relatively flat glass pieces to create the mosaic keeps the door or panel close to its original thickness. If you use thicker tiles or glass, consider how that added thickness might affect the functionality of the door. Apply the mosaic pieces randomly, or sketch a rough design shape on the door first to create a more thought-out look by carefully choosing the colors and shapes for the pieces.