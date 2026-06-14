How To Get Rid Of Carpenter Bees With The Help Of A Simple Kitchen Staple

Seeing a carpenter bee (Xylocopa virginica) disappear into a hole in your unsealed or unpainted wooden structure on your property can quickly fill you with dread. As these types of bees dig intricate cavities through wood, they are probably working to build their nests (which of course can lead to even more carpenter bees around). Carpenter bees can undoubtedly be destructive and annoying to deal with every spring and summer. Yet due to the important roles these pollinators play in the natural environment, not everyone is so eager to use chemicals that will harm them and other species. At the same time, you don't want to deal with their potential to wreak extensive damage around your home. It turns out there may be a middle ground here to limit carpenter bee destruction without taking drastic measures. You'll need the help of a common kitchen spice: Garlic powder.

Garlic is undoubtedly popular among many humans, but not all species are quite so fond of it. The reason all has to do with its notorious scent, which has garnered garlic a reputation as one of many types of organic pest control in the garden. Carpenter bees are particularly averse to strong fragrances, which is where garlic powder may become a powerful ally in your efforts to prevent their destructive effects around your property. Unlike chemical pesticide treatments, garlic powder will also not cause any harm to humans — just be sure to keep any dogs and cats away from the substance, as garlic is considered highly toxic to them.