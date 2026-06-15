Not Hooks Or Shelves: The Clever Way To Organize Shower Bottles In Small Bathrooms

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Does your shower feel like a giant game of Tetris, trying to fit all of those bottles and cleaning tools neatly on a few tiny shelves? Or maybe it's more like Jenga with you constantly stacking your shower necessities and hoping they don't all tumble down. The built-in nooks and shelves on your shower surround often don't provide enough space for all of the soaps, shampoos, and treatments you use, especially if the whole family shares one shower. Of course, you can upgrade to a shower design with a hidden shampoo niche, but that's not a cheap or easy project.

TikTok creator therealcindyology comes in clutch with a much easier, faster, and cheaper way to make space for all of those bottles. She adds a tension bar along the back wall of the shower and has bins threaded onto it. The bottles fit into the bins, which stay in place thanks to their placement against the wall.

Since you're not permanently attaching anything to the walls, this shower storage solution works anywhere, even if you're a renter. The tension bar is easy to adjust, and you can take it down quickly to give everything a deep clean when needed. Whether you just add a couple of bins or line the whole bar with them, it's a great way to do storage in a small bathroom.