Goodbye Countertop Clutter: This Dollar Tree DIY Turns Tilt Bins Into A Stunning Cabinet

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The hardware section of Dollar Tree is hardly the first place you would consider when it comes to finding stylish countertop storage. But that's just where the creator behind Belinda's DIYS went for the supplies to DIY an apothecary-style storage unit. The key component of the project is the Tool Bench Stacking Tilt Bin. It's perfect for keeping nails, screws, and other small items organized in the garage, but this cute and functional bin is also easy to dress up for pretty storage on your countertop. You can definitely add it to the list of affordable Dollar Tree organization finds that double as decor.

Each bin features a black plastic impact-resistant body with a clear transparent drawer on the front that tilts open. Even better, the bins are stackable and have interlocking grooves on the sides so you can connect several together into a stable storage unit. At just $1.50 each, these bins make an affordable basis for a storage solution.

To give the bins a makeover fitting for a spot on your counters, grab spray paint. The original creator uses brown to mimic wood, but you can paint the bins whatever color you prefer. To make it look more like a cabinet, grab planks of wood from Dollar Tree or scrap wood to build a shelf customized to fit the bins. While the original features two rows of three, you can adjust the row sizes based on your needs and how much space you have available. To assemble the storage, you'll need wood glue and nails. You may also want drawer knobs, metal label holders, and other accents for your drawers. Decorative paper or peel-and-stick wallpaper add a fun pop of color inside the drawers.