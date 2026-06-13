'The Possibilities Are Endless' — The Affordable Pyrex Alternative Hidden At IKEA
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Whether you want to prep meals or store leftovers, having a set of food storage containers comes in handy. While plastic storage containers are lightweight and typically affordable, you may want to avoid them due to environmental and health concerns. That leaves glass containers, such as Pyrex. The problem with Pyrex, though, is that it typically costs a pretty penny. A five-pack of Pyrex Simply Store containers will set you back over $30, while an upgrade to a five-pack of Freshlock containers, which have lockable and leakproof lids, costs nearly $40.
Luckily, less expensive options are available. IKEA, the retailer best known for its endlessly hackable designs and budget-friendly furniture, also has a plethora of affordable items to organize your kitchen, including sealable glass storage containers. Hidden among the various storage products are a five-pack of the retailer's HAVSTOBIS food containers, which are similar to Pyrex Simply Store but available for a more affordable $15. Two-packs of 24-ounce containers cost $8. Meanwhile, the highly rated IKEA 365+ glass containers are leakproof and cost $18 for a pack of three 34-ounce containers or $7 for a three-pack of 6-ounce containers. The containers have plenty of fans, with some commenters on Reddit stating they actually replaced their Pyrex containers with the IKEA ones and others saying that they've used IKEA containers weekly for years and have never had one leak. Referencing the stackability and versatility of the clear glass design, one reviewer of the IKEA 365+ 6-ounce containers noted that "the possibilities are endless."
Putting IKEA glass containers to use in your home
In the kitchen, you can store refrigerated food and even cook or reheat leftovers in IKEA's 365+ glass containers. The containers are also some of the more suitable IKEA items for organizing pantry clutter. Use the larger rectangular containers to store dry foods, like pasta or rice. Smaller containers, like the 6-ounce size, could work well for organizing spices or dried herbs. The airtight lids will help keep the food fresh, and you'll be able to see what you have on hand easily through the glass.
The containers have uses outside the kitchen too. The smaller square containers can hold office or craft supplies, like paper clips, glue sticks, and spools of thread. One reviewer noted that the larger, 61-ounce container was perfect for storing cleaning products like OxiClean or Borax, and several other reviewers said they found the containers ideal for safely storing pet food and treats.
The 365+ series is available in multiple materials beyond glass. The IKEA 365+ stainless steel containers may be preferable when you need to take food on the go, since they are durable and lightweight, while mesh basket-style containers could work for storing onions or serving bread on the table. The lids are also interchangeable, and if a container breaks or you misplace a lid, you can buy replacements separately.