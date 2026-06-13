'The Possibilities Are Endless' — The Affordable Pyrex Alternative Hidden At IKEA

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Whether you want to prep meals or store leftovers, having a set of food storage containers comes in handy. While plastic storage containers are lightweight and typically affordable, you may want to avoid them due to environmental and health concerns. That leaves glass containers, such as Pyrex. The problem with Pyrex, though, is that it typically costs a pretty penny. A five-pack of Pyrex Simply Store containers will set you back over $30, while an upgrade to a five-pack of Freshlock containers, which have lockable and leakproof lids, costs nearly $40.

Luckily, less expensive options are available. IKEA, the retailer best known for its endlessly hackable designs and budget-friendly furniture, also has a plethora of affordable items to organize your kitchen, including sealable glass storage containers. Hidden among the various storage products are a five-pack of the retailer's HAVSTOBIS food containers, which are similar to Pyrex Simply Store but available for a more affordable $15. Two-packs of 24-ounce containers cost $8. Meanwhile, the highly rated IKEA 365+ glass containers are leakproof and cost $18 for a pack of three 34-ounce containers or $7 for a three-pack of 6-ounce containers. The containers have plenty of fans, with some commenters on Reddit stating they actually replaced their Pyrex containers with the IKEA ones and others saying that they've used IKEA containers weekly for years and have never had one leak. Referencing the stackability and versatility of the clear glass design, one reviewer of the IKEA 365+ 6-ounce containers noted that "the possibilities are endless."