Not Baskets Or Bins: Store Blankets In Style With An Easy DIY
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Throw blankets feel a little bit like the adult version of stuffed animal collections. They're cute, cozy, and comforting, and it's hard to say no to a new one. And that means many people end up with more throw blankets than storage space for the extra linens. TikTok creator @crafticarli came up with a clever blanket storage idea by covering an old trunk with cowhide fabric.
Luggage has come a long way, so you no longer need a steamer trunk to take a cross-country trip. However, this hot vintage find is still something you should grab for the storage potential. The large open compartment inside can hold several folded throw blankets and even extra decorative pillows. For this project, look for a trunk with mostly flat surfaces that make it easier to smoothly apply the fabric.
The key to making this trunk look and feel unique is finding the right covering. There are plenty of thick, synthetic cowhide fabrics, like this Feelyou Cow Printed Fabric, to replicate the original project's look. The cowhide pattern works in a variety of decor styles, including modern and boho looks. This trunk could also be the perfect addition to a warm, inviting rustic bedroom if you keep extra blankets near your bed. If the cow-themed print doesn't fit your style, choose another fabric. Just keep in mind that thicker material will hide the bumps and imperfections of the trunk better than thin fabric.
Update a trunk with printed fabric for stylish blanket storage
Since you're using this idea for blanket storage, the first step is to clean the old trunk. Wipe or vacuum any dust and dirt from the interior and exterior. Then, use a soft cloth and soapy water to clean dirty spots. Just make sure the trunk is completely dry before you cover it with fabric. While this project focuses on covering the outside of the trunk with cow-print material, you can also line the interior with coordinating fabric to protect your blankets if it's rough.
To cover the outside of the trunk, cut the fabric into pieces to fit each section. Leave a little extra length on the outer edges, so you can wrap it around and secure it. The original creator uses glue to adhere the cowhide fabric to the surface and staples along the edges for extra security.
If the trunk you use doesn't have leather strap detailing, consider adding it over the cowhide fabric. You can also paint or age the existing hardware on the trunk. Dab a little bit of a product like Rub 'n Buff Wax Metallic Finish onto the metal in a color that coordinates well with the overall look. This can play into the vintage look if you buy a newer trunk with shiny hardware. When the trunk is done, fold your extra blankets and pile them inside.