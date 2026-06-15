Not Baskets Or Bins: Store Blankets In Style With An Easy DIY

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Throw blankets feel a little bit like the adult version of stuffed animal collections. They're cute, cozy, and comforting, and it's hard to say no to a new one. And that means many people end up with more throw blankets than storage space for the extra linens. TikTok creator @crafticarli came up with a clever blanket storage idea by covering an old trunk with cowhide fabric.

Luggage has come a long way, so you no longer need a steamer trunk to take a cross-country trip. However, this hot vintage find is still something you should grab for the storage potential. The large open compartment inside can hold several folded throw blankets and even extra decorative pillows. For this project, look for a trunk with mostly flat surfaces that make it easier to smoothly apply the fabric.

The key to making this trunk look and feel unique is finding the right covering. There are plenty of thick, synthetic cowhide fabrics, like this Feelyou Cow Printed Fabric, to replicate the original project's look. The cowhide pattern works in a variety of decor styles, including modern and boho looks. This trunk could also be the perfect addition to a warm, inviting rustic bedroom if you keep extra blankets near your bed. If the cow-themed print doesn't fit your style, choose another fabric. Just keep in mind that thicker material will hide the bumps and imperfections of the trunk better than thin fabric.